World Series, Game 4: Indians 7, Cubs 2; Cleveland leads Chicago 3-1

Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of Game 4 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Chicago.
David J. Phillip
AP
Chicago Cubs' Dexter Fowler, right, scores past Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez on a single by Anthony Rizzo during the first inning of Game 4 of the Major League Baseball World Series on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Chicago.
Charlie Riedel
AP
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis, right, scorers past Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, left and John Lackey on a single by Francisco Lindor during the third inning of Game 4 of the Major League Baseball World Series on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Chicago.
Charlie Riedel
AP
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana (41) is safe at first as Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo misses a tag after a wild throw to first by Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Mike Montgomery during the first inning of Game 4 of the Major League Baseball World Series on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
Chicago Cubs' John Lackey is out at second as Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez tries to turn a double play on a ball hit by Jose Ramirez during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the Major League Baseball World Series on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Chicago.
David J. Phillip
AP
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis makes a catch in front of center fielder Tyler Naquin on a fly ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Chris Coghlan Cleveland Indians during the fifth inning of Game 4 of the Major League Baseball World Series on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
Chicago Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio talks to starting pitcher John Lackey during the third inning of Game 4 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis collides with Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward as Kipnis turns a double play on a ball hit by Javier Baez during the second inning of Game 4 of the Major League Baseball World Series on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
Cleveland Indians's Corey Kluber is safe at first as Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is unable to catch the throw during the second inning of Game 4 of the Major League Baseball World Series on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana celebrates after hitting a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey during the second inning of Game 4 of the Major League Baseball World Series on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Chicago.
David J. Phillip
AP
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana hits a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey during the second inning of Game 4 of the Major League Baseball World Series on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Chicago.
David J. Phillip
AP
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana is congratulated by Francisco Lindor after hitting a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey during the second inning of Game 4 of the Major League Baseball World Series on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Chicago.
David J. Phillip
AP
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana hits a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey during the second inning of Game 4 of the Major League Baseball World Series on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Chicago.
Charlie Riedel
AP
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of Game 4 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Chicago Cubs Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Chicago.
David J. Phillip
AP
Chicago Cubs' Dexter Fowler hits a home run against the Cleveland Indians during the eighth inning of Game 4 of the Major League Baseball World Series on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller, right, watches Chicago Cubs' Dexter Fowler's home run during the eighth inning of Game 4 of the Major League Baseball World Series on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Chicago.
Charlie Riedel
AP
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Dan Otero, left, and catcher Roberto Perez celebrate after after Game 4 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Chicago. The Indians won 7-2 to take a 3-1 lead in the series.
Charlie Riedel
AP
Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer, right, celebrates with Francisco Lindor after Game 4 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Chicago. The Indians won 7-2 to take a 3-1 lead in the series.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
Vince Vaughn sings “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh inning of Game 4 of the Major League Baseball World Series between the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Chicago.
David J. Phillip
AP
Cleveland Indians players hold up stand up to cancer signs during the fifth inning of Game 4 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP
Chicago Cubs players hold up stand up for cancer signs during the fifth inning of Game 4 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Chicago.
David J. Phillip
AP