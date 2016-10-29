Fresno City College football team finds another tough way to lose

It has been an all-too-familiar sight for the Fresno City College football team this season, with four of its losses by a combined total of nine points.
The latest, and a second straight 1-point gut punch that came down to a field goal in the closing seconds, was witnessed Friday in Oakland.
Erik Zamora lined up for a go-ahead 25-yard field goal, but Laney’s Solomon Clark came from the short side and blocked the kick as the Northern California eighth-ranked Rams lost to the No. 2 Eagles 13-12 in a Valley Conference game.
Laney moved to 7-1 and 3-0 in the conference while the Rams fell to 3-5 and 0-3.
“I thought we had a good shot to make it,” Rams coach Tony Caviglia said. “He wanted to make that kick more than anybody. It just didn’t work out.”
Add it to the litany that includes these:
▪ Against Santa Rosa in Week 2, Fresno City had a 6-0 lead only to see it slip away on a pick-six in a 17-13 loss. Rams quarterbacks threw five interceptions.
▪ In Week 4 against American River, the Rams were positioning for the winning score in overtime, but running back Nate Jones fumbled at the Beavers’ 5. American River would win 38-35 on a field goal in double OT.
▪ Last week, the Rams attempted a 29-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining. The ball sailed wide left in a 28-27 loss to Modesto.
What motivation remains for the Rams?
There are two games to go in conference against Delta and Sequoias. Win those and a bowl berth remains possible, likely the State Center in mid-November.
“We’re a very talented team, and I’m pretty sure every team that beat us knows that,” Rams defensive lineman McCarthy Tonuao said. “Every game we lost could’ve had a much different outcome by only a few plays. I don’t think any team that beat us can say they totally dominated us. Every game came down to the last second, either by a big play or a field goal. Very frustrating knowing that we have a championship team, but not the record to play for it.”
Caviglia said with games still to play it’s never too late to turn a season around. He is eager to see how his team responds during the next two weeks.
“Our kids showed up and they played hard and we’re going to keep doing that," he said. “I’m looking forward to getting back to work Monday. I know it’s funny to say but we’re a good team. It’s just not showing up on the scoreboard, but we’re a committed football team.”
Giants blown out – Sequoias (3-5, 0-3) gave up 20 points in the second quarter in a 53-31 loss to Delta (2-6, 1-2) in Stockton. Giants quarterback Thomas Wilson was 20 of 23 for 200 yards and three touchdowns.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
VALLEY CONFERENCE
Laney 13, Fresno City 12
Fresno City (3-5, 0-3)
0
0
6
6
—
12
Laney (7-1, 3-0)
7
0
0
6
—
13
First Quarter
L: John McDonald 55 pass from Andrew Ve’e (Jose Rivas kick), 1:39. Drive: 5 plays, 73 yards, 2:42. Laney 7, Fresno City 0.
Third Quarter
F: Terry Toler 6 pass from Andrew Zimmerman (kick blocked), 0:18. Drive: 7 plays, 66 yards, 3:12. Laney 7, Fresno City 6.
Fourth Quarter
F: Toler 30 pass from Zimmerman (pass failed), 11:38. Drive: 2 plays, 30 yards, 1:09. Fresno City 12, Laney 6.
L: Sean Pinson 30 pass from Ve’e (run failed), 5:49. Drive: 14 plays, 82 yards, 5:30. Laney 13, Fresno City 12.
FCC
LANEY
First downs
14
19
Rushes-yards
32-43
48-179
Passing yards
159
175
Total yards
202
354
Fumbles-lost
1-1
1-0
Penalties-yards
3-35
13-120
Time of possession
28:01
31:59
Individual statistics
Rushing: Fresno City, Nate Jones 17-12, Briquez Alvies 5-12, Eric Pugh 2-11, Ian Charles 2-6, Zimmerman 2-2, Khai Williams 4-0. Laney, Ve’e 17-66, Marcel Dancy 15-58, Ahmari Davis 12-52, Suszckiewicz 1-8, John McDonald 3-(-5).
Passing: Fresno City, Andrew Zimmerman 12-20-0-154, Anthony Monken 1-1-0-5. Laney, Ve’e 7-15-1-170, Noah Suszckiewicz 2-2-0-5.
Receiving: Fresno City, Toler 4-78, Marcus Rose 2-23, Marquese Livers 1-17, Charles 2-15, Ken Littlejohn 1-10, Coltin Velasquez 1-9, Jones 1-4, Ontario Johnson 1-3. Laney, Pinson 3-80, McDonald 1-55, Michael Maxwell 3-39, Mykelti Armstrong 1-2, Armani Levias 1-(-1).
INTERCEPTIONS: Fresno City, Craig Williams Jr. 1-45.
SACKS: Fresno City, Tamarcus Russell 1.
TACKLES-LEADERS: Fresno City, Russell 11, 2 TFL, Williams Jr. 7, 2 BRUP, Chandler Cocklin 7, 0.5 TFL, Lagarious Varner 7, 3 TFL, Tashan Finley 6, Walter Segal 0.5 TFL, Cody Watts 1 BRUP, Braylen Williams 1 BRUP, Nico Moreno 0.5 TFL, Lavell Smith 0.5 TFL. Laney, Dynamite Faagata 8, 0.5 TFL, Joe Pohiva 7, 1 TFL, 1 BRUP, Maamaloa Mafi 5, 1 TFL, Joseph Butler 5, 3.5 TFL, David Uyong 2 BRUP, Yasmon Haynes 1 TFL, Aaron Griffith 1 TFL, Malik McPherson 1 FR, V’soil Jones 2 BRUP, Nathaniel Harris 1 BRUP, Solomon Clark 2 BLKS
