Air Force defeats Fresno State 31-21

Air Force's Marquis Griffin, right, watches as Fresno State wide receiver KeeSean Johnson scores the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter of a Mountain West Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Fresno.
Fresno State wide receiver KeeSean Johnson celebrates his first touchdown of the game in the first quarter of a Mountain West Conference football game against Air Force at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Fresno.
Air Force's Marquis Griffin, right, runs Fresno State's Jamire Jordan out of bounds in a Mountain West Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Fresno.
Fresno State interim head coach Eric Kiesau, right, before the start of a Mountain West Conference football game against Air Force at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Fresno.
Air Force's Shayne Davern, left, runs over Fresno State's Tobenna Okeke in a Mountain West Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Fresno.
Air Force starting quarterback Nate Romine, left, hands off to Shayne Davern in a Mountain West Conference football game against Fresno State at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Fresno.
Air Force's wide receiver Ronald Cleveland, center, gets past Fresno State's James Bailey, left, and Tyquwan Glass to score a touchdown in the second quarter of a Mountain West Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Fresno.
Fresno State's Tyquwan Glass, right, watches as Air Force's wide receiver Ronald Cleveland scores a touchdown in the second quarter of a Mountain West Conference football game against Fresno State at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Fresno.
Air Force's wide receiver Ronald Cleveland, left, celebrates with teammate Jalen Robinette after scoring sa touchdown in the second quarter of a Mountain West Conference football game against Fresno State at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Fresno.
Air Force's Parker Wilson, center, is taken down by Fresno State defense in a Mountain West Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Fresno.
Fresno State starting quarterback Chason Virgil passes the ball in a Mountain West Conference football game against Air Force at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Fresno.
Fresno State's Robert Stanley, left, tackles Air Force's Parker Wilson in a Mountain West Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Fresno.
Fresno State interim head coach Eric Kiesau, center, on the field during a Mountain West Conference football game against Air Force at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Fresno.
Fresno State wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, right, celebrates his second touchdown of the night against Air Force in the second quarter of a Mountain West Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Fresno.
Fresno State's Robert Stanley, left, attempts to tackle Air Force's Parker Wilson in a Mountain West Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Fresno.
Fresno State defensive coordinator Lorenzo Ward goes onto the field during a Mountain West Conference football game against Air Force at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Fresno.
Fresno State's Trent Soechting (22) sacks Air Force starting quarterback Nate Romine (6)in a Mountain West Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Fresno.
Fresno State's Trent Soechting, right, attempts to block a pass by Air Force starting quarterback Nate Romine in a Mountain West Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Fresno.
Air Force's Brodie Hicks, left, trails behind Fresno State wide receiver KeeSean Johnson as he scores his third touchdown of the game in the second half of a Mountain West Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Fresno.
Air Force quarterback Arion Worthman gets past Fresno State's Stratton Brown (15) to score a touchdown in the second half of a Mountain West Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Fresno.
Fresno State's James Bailey, right, tackles Air Force's Arion Worthman in the second half of a Mountain West Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Fresno.
Fresno State's Delvon Hardaway, right, reaches to catch a pass before being tackled by Air Force's Marquis Griffin in the seond half of a Mountain West Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Fresno.
The ball is knocked loose from Fresno State's Delvon Hardaway, right, as he's tackled by Air Force's Marquis Griffin in the seond half of a Mountain West Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Fresno.
Air Force's Weston Steelhammer, at left, as Fresno State's Jamire Jordan catches a pass in the second half of a Mountain West Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Fresno.
Air Force quarterback Arion Worthman gets past Fresno State's defense to score a final touchdown in the second half of a Mountain West Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016, in Fresno.
