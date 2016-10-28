Top-ranked Central defeats Clovis West to remain unbeaten

Central's Mathew Mendoza bursts into the end zone for a rushing touchdown against Clovis West in their Tri-River Athletic Conference football duel at Central Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Clovis West quarterback Adrian Martinez gets tripped up by Central's Mathew Mendoza on a keeper play in their Tri-River Athletic Conference football duel at Central Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Central's Jaylon Johnson, right, takes the ball into the end zone for a touchdown after making a reception with Clovis West's Jayden Helms defending in their Tri-River Athletic Conference football duel at Central Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Central's Jaylon Johnson, right, celebrates his touchdown reception with teammate Jagade Bishop jr. in their Tri-River Athletic Conference football duel against Clovis West at Central Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Central quarterback Trent Tompkins, right, throws to Jaylon Johnson in their Tri-River Athletic Conference football duel against Clovis West at Central Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Clovis West's Rodney Wright, right, catches the ball for a touchdown as he is defended by Central's Chifumnanya Enunwa in their Tri-River Athletic Conference football duel at Central Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Clovis West's Nicholas Gorham, right, catches Central's Kev'vion Schrubb deep on their own end of the field on punt coverage in their Tri-River Athletic Conference football duel at Central Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Central quarterback Trent Tompkins keeps the ball for a gain against Clovis West in their Tri-River Athletic Conference football duel at Central Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Central's Diotry Brewer, right, gets stopped by Clovis West's Dj Schramm, top and Dusty Schramm in their Tri-River Athletic Conference football duel at Central Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Clovis West's Rodney Wright runs up the sideline for a gain before being knocked out of bounds by Central's Adrian Lopez jr. in their Tri-River Athletic Conference football duel at Central Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Clovis West quarterback Adrian Martinez throws down field agaisnt Central in their Tri-River Athletic Conference football duel at Central Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Clovis West's Nick Coleman, left, catches the ball for a touchdown while being defended by Central's Jaylon Johnson in their Tri-River Athletic Conference football duel at Central Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Central's Jagade Bishop jr. gets stopped by Clovis West's Morgan Thornburg in their Tri-River Athletic Conference football duel at Central Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com