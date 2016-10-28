Two local runners earn All-Mountain West honors

Fresno State’s Annemarie Schwanz and El Diamante High grad Jacob Bilvado, now a sophomore runner at Air Force, earned first-team honors after impressive finishes Friday at the Mountain West Cross Country Championships in Kuna, Idaho.
Schwanz raced to a seventh-place finish in the women’s 6K race in 20 minutes, 40.70 seconds to round out the conference’s first-team roster. New Mexico’s Alice Wright (20:02.70) won and was named Athlete of the Year.
Bilvado was fifth in the men’s 8K race at 24:12.60 while Boise State’s Yusuke Uchikoshi Jr. took the title and the Athlete of the Year award in 23:48.80.
Boise State’s Corey Ihmels and Air Force’s Ryan Cole received the men’s and women’s MW Coach of the Year honors, respectively. Utah State’s Luke Beattie and Clare O’Brien of Boise State were named Freshmen of the Year.
The New Mexico women won its record ninth straight team title while the Boise State men earned its first team victory in league history.
