North Yosemite League football: Roosevelt vs. McLane

McLane's Matt Herrera, left, and Alexis Orozco, right, tackle Roosevelt running back Howard Maxwell Jr. at McLane on Thursday, October 27, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
McLane quarterback Julian Kelley throws a pass against Roosevelt at McLane on Thursday, October 27, 2016, in Fresno.
Roosevelt's Andre Bowers, left, tackles McLane's Bryan Burgos at McLane on Thursday, October 27, 2016, in Fresno.
Roosevelt quarterback Jordan De La Rosa, left, hands the ball off to running back Daniel Love in a game against McLane at McLane on Thursday, October 27, 2016, in Fresno.
McLane quarterback Julian Kelley, left, runs the ball past Roosevelt's Malik Muhammad at McLane on Thursday, October 27, 2016, in Fresno.
Roosevelt's Rudy Peralta tackles McLane's Khalil Martin at McLane on Thursday, October 27, 2016, in Fresno.
Roosevelt's Isaiah Jones, right, run the ball past McLane's Matt Herrera at McLane on Thursday, October 27, 2016, in Fresno.
McLane's Cristobal Martinez jumps over Roosevelt's Estaban Carillo after an incomplete pass meant for Carillo at McLane on Thursday, October 27, 2016, in Fresno.
McLane quarterback Julian Kelley, right, runs the ball past Roosevelt's Andre Bowers at McLane on Thursday, October 27, 2016, in Fresno.
Roosevelt quarterback Jordan De La Rosa, right, gets past McLane's Edward Godinez at McLane on Thursday, October 27, 2016, in Fresno.
