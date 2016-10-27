The Latest: Kirk, Duckworth make pitches in televised debate

The Latest on the first televised debate between Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk and Democratic U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth (all times local):
8:40 p.m.
Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk and Democratic Rep. Tammy Duckworth made one of their final pitches to voters in their first televised debate for one of the Senate seats that could determine control of the chamber.
Kirk repeatedly criticized his opponent as too partisan, while Duckworth pledged to make it a priority to expand economic opportunities for working families.
The first-term senator from Highland Park is seen as one of the Senate's most endangered Republican incumbents, and Democrats consider Duckworth's success on Election Day one of the keys to reclaiming a majority in the chamber.
Kirk says he is stronger because of the stroke he suffered in 2012 and dismissed concerns that it would impact his job. Duckworth says Kirk's health is not an issue, but contends "he's not doing his job."
---
8:20 p.m.
Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk derided Democratic U.S Rep. Tammy Duckworth during their debate, saying he'd forgotten her "parents came all of the way from Thailand to serve George Washington" after she spoke of her family's history of military service.
It was one of the testier exchanges during Thursday's televised debate, and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee immediately called the comment offensive.
Duckworth was born in Bangkok.
Kirk has been criticized before for statements he's made during the campaign. In August he said Obama was acting like the "drug dealer in chief" when the U.S. made a $400 million payment to Iran contingent on the return of U.S. prisoners.
The race between Kirk and Duckworth is considered one of a handful that could determine which party controls the Senate next year.
---
7:40 p.m.
Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk touted his bipartisan record and Democratic U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth pledged to make working families a priority in the opening remarks of their first televised debate.
The contest is considered one of the most important Senate races this year because it could help determine which party controls the chamber.
Kirk is seen as one of the Senate's most endangered Republican incumbents, and Democrats consider Duckworth's success on Election Day one of the keys to reclaiming a majority in the chamber.
The candidates are debating Thursday evening in an auditorium at the University of Illinois in Springfield to make one of their last pitches to voters before Nov. 8.
---
4:35 a.m.
Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk and Democratic U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth are facing off in their first televised debate in what's considered a crucial race that could determine which party controls the Senate.
The first-term senator from Highland Park is seen as one of the Senate's most endangered Republican incumbents and Democrats consider Duckworth's success on Election Day one of the keys to reclaiming a majority in the chamber.
The candidates will meet Thursday evening in an auditorium at the University of Illinois in Springfield to make one of their last pitches to voters before Nov. 8.
Kirk and Duckworth have debated before, but the event in Springfield gives them a chance to reach more voters. The debate will be televised on ABC Newschannel 20.
