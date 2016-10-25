Indians blank Cubs in Game 1 of the World Series

The Cleveland Indians’ Francisco Lindor and Rajai Davis celebrate after Game 1 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in Cleveland. The Indians won 6-0 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Game 2 is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. Wednesday on Fox.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross falls after catching a pop fly by Cleveland Indians’ Lonnie Chisenhall during the first inning of Game 1 of the Major League Baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in Cleveland.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
The Cleveland Indians’ Francisco Lindor tries to avoid a fair ball as Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross reacts in the fifth inning during Game 1 of the Major League Baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in Cleveland.
Phil Masturzo
Akron (Ohio) Beacon Journal
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez (9) tags out the Cleveland Indians’ Francisco Lindor trying to steal in the third inning during Game 1 of the Major League Baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in Cleveland.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Tribune
The Cleveland Indians’ Lonnie Chisenhall can’t catch a double hit by Chicago Cubs’ Willson Contreras during the ninth inning of Game 1 of the Major League Baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in Cleveland.
Gene J. Puskar
The Associated Press
The Cleveland Indians’ Roberto Perez celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of Game 1 of the Major League Baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in Cleveland.
Gene J. Puskar
The Associated Press
Members of the Chicago Cubs watch during the ninth inning of Game 1 of the Major League Baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in Cleveland.
Matt Slocum
The Associated Press
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber delivers in the second inning against the Chicago Cubs during Game 1 of the Major League Baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in Cleveland.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Tribune
The Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, right, reaches second base ahead of the tag by Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor in the fourth inning during Game 1 of the Major League Baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in Cleveland.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Tribune
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller celebrates after the end of the top of the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs during Game 1 of the Major League Baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in Cleveland.
Matt Slocum
The Associated Press
The Cleveland Indians’ Roberto Perez hits a home run during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the Major League Baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in Cleveland. Perez homered twice and had four RBIs in his first World Series game.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
Starting lineups are introduced ahead of Game 1 of the Major League Baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in Cleveland.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Tribune
Former Cleveland Indians outfielder Kenny Lofton throws the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the Major League Baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in Cleveland.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press