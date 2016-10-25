The AP Top 32 power rankings after Week 7

1. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-1) – Last week’s ranking: 2. Won 27-16 at Steelers. Next: at Bills. ... Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
2. DALLAS COWBOYS (5-1) Last week’s ranking: 4. Bye. Next: vs. Eagles. ... Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands the ball off to running back Ezekiel Elliott, right, in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sept. 25, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.
3. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (4-1) Last week’s ranking: 4. Won 26-24 vs. Falcons. Next: at Cardinals. ... Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates his blocked field goal attempt against the Arizona Cardinals with teammate Brock Coyle (52) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
4. DENVER BRONCOS (5-2) – Last week’s ranking: 6. Won 27-9 vs. Texans. Next: vs. Chargers. ... Broncos running back Devontae Booker (23) runs against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, in Denver.
5. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (5-1) Last week’s ranking: 1. Bye. Lost 21-10 at Eagles. Next: Monday at Bears. ... Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, right, scores a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles' Leodis McKelvin during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Philadelphia.
6. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (4-2) Last week’s ranking: 12. Won 21-10 vs. Vikings. Next: at Cowboys. ... Eagles wide receiver Josh Huff (13) picks up yards against Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Philadelphia.
7. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (4-2) – Last week’s ranking: 10. Won 27-21 vs. Saints. Next: at Colts. ... Chiefs running back Spencer Ware (32) runs for a touchdown past New Orleans Saints safety Jairus Byrd (31) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 in Kansas City, Mo.
8. GREEN BAY PACKERS (4-2) – Last week’s ranking: 11. Won 26-10 vs. Bears. Next: at Falcons. ... Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) tries to runs away from Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis.
9. RAIDERS (5-2) – Last week’s ranking: 13. Won 33-16 at Jaguars. Next: at Buccaneers. ... Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla.
10. ATLANTA FALCONS (4-3) – Last week’s ranking: 5. Lost 33-30 vs. Chargers (OT). Next: vs. Packers. ... Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) works against the San Diego Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Atlanta.
19. SAN DIEGO CHARGERS (3-4) Last week’s ranking: No. 22. Won 33-30 at Falcons (OT). Next: at Broncos. ... Chargers kicker Josh Lambo (2) celebrates his game winning field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Atlanta.
23. LOS ANGELES RAMS (3-4) Last week’s ranking: No. 20. Lost 17-10 vs. Giants (in London). Next: Bye. ... Rams quarterback Case Keenum (17) passes the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday Oct. 23, 2016 in London.
31. 49ERS (1-6) Last week’s ranking: 31. Lost 34-17 vs. Buccaneers. Next: Bye. ... Tampa Bay running back Jacquizz Rodgers (32) runs against San Francisco 49ers defensive end DeForest Buckner (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 in Santa Clara. Rodgers was the latest running back to torch the 49ers’ defense this season.
32. CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-7) Last week's ranking: No. 32. Lost 31-17 at Bengals. Next: vs. Jets. ... Browns quarterback Kevin Hogan (8) looks to pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Cincinnati. If you can name all the quarterbacks used by the Browns over the past two seasons, you are probably watching too much football. THE REST OF THE RANKINGS: 11. Steelers; 12. Cardinals; 13. Redskins; 14. Lions; 15. Bills; 16. Giants; 17. Texans; 18. Bengals; 19. Chargers; 20. Dolphins; 21. Colts; 22. Buccaneers; 23. Rams; 24. Ravens; 25. Titans; 26. Saints; 27. Panthers; 28. Jets; 29. Jaguars; 30. Bears.
