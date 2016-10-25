Chargers, Raiders on rise in NFL rankings roundup

The San Diego Chargers continued their ascent up the charts with their second win in a row, and the Oakland Raiders, with their fourth road victory this season, lead the state’s four NFL teams with an average ranking of 9.6.
Lambo comes in clutch for the win#SDvsATL #ChargeOn https://t.co/DribmZ4k6u— San Diego Chargers (@Chargers) October 23, 2016
It’s worth noting the Chargers (average ranking of 17.0), in the five polls sampled here (ESPN, Bleacher Report, USA Today, CBS Sports, The Associated Press), have risen an average of 10 spots in two weeks. The Raiders rose an average of 3.6 spots.
Meanwhile, Case Keenum threw four interceptions in the Los Angeles Rams’ loss to the New York Giants in London, and Los Angeles averaged a 23.2 ranking. Inexplicably, their third loss in a row was rewarded by Bleacher Report with a five-spot gain. Perhaps the view from the bleachers isn’t as clear as it could be.
The San Francisco 49ers, showing the kind of rankings roundup consistency that would be impressive if it was happening at the top, slipped from a 30.8 ranking last week to 31.0. They were ranked 31st for the second week in a row by ESPN, CBS Sports and The Associated Press.
Sorting the data:
Raiders
Average rank: 9.6
Average change: +3.6
High/low: 9/11
From ESPN (No. 11): “Of the five-win teams this season, the Raiders by far have the worst point differential (plus-6). A trip to Tampa in Week 8 could help bolster that margin though.”
Chargers
Average rank: 17.0
Average change: +4.6
High/low: 11/21
From CBS Sports (No. 11): “This is a team that seems to be growing up. Now they face a stiff road test at Denver after impressive victories the past couple of weeks.”
Rams
Average rank: 23.2
Average change: -1.8
High/low: 20/27
From CBS Sports (No. 25): “They have to go to Jared Goff. What's the point of playing Case Keenum?”
49ers
Average rank: 31.0
Average change: -0.4
High/low: 31/31
From ESPN (No. 31): “In seven games, the 49ers have allowed 1,296 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. Only three running backs have hit those marks for an entire season since 2013, and the 49ers have yielded it in seven games. Guess what they'll be working on during their bye?”
Compiled by Jeff Caraska
