October 24, 2016 10:27 PM

NFL 101: From unbeaten to unwatchable

In case you missed them, five teachable moments from Week 7:

▪ The Vikings’ fall from an undefeated season is more like a trip. (And it didn’t help that their special teams weren’t all that special.)

▪ The Chargers had to win two games in a row at some point.

▪ The AFC North is so bad that the Ravens, losers of four straight games, are one game out of first.

▪ Jay Ajayi might not be tackled when the Dolphins meet the 49ers next month. (The 49ers allowed Jacquizz Rodgers to rush for 154 yards).

▪ That Cardinals-Seahawks game won’t help the NFL’s TV ratings. (Which did have at least one spectacular play which was incorrectly ruled by the officials.)

Jeff Caraska

