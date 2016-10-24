NFL 101: From unbeaten to unwatchable

In case you missed them, five teachable moments from Week 7:
▪ The Vikings’ fall from an undefeated season is more like a trip. (And it didn’t help that their special teams weren’t all that special.)
Josh Huff took the direct route.— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 23, 2016
98 yards. To. The. House. #MINvsPHI #FlyEaglesFlyhttps://t.co/mUHsGo9xkP
▪ The Chargers had to win two games in a row at some point.
▪ The AFC North is so bad that the Ravens, losers of four straight games, are one game out of first.
▪ Jay Ajayi might not be tackled when the Dolphins meet the 49ers next month. (The 49ers allowed Jacquizz Rodgers to rush for 154 yards).
Fact: @Qui22Rodgers is SHIFTY.— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 23, 2016
45-yard pick-up for the @TBBuccaneers! #TBvsSF https://t.co/hlUZGc8Tx2
▪ That Cardinals-Seahawks game won’t help the NFL’s TV ratings. (Which did have at least one spectacular play which was incorrectly ruled by the officials.)
LEAP ALERT @Bwagz54 hops over the center & blocks the FG. Beautiful. #SEAvsAZ https://t.co/TavYbcA9Bt— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 24, 2016
