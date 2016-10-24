Sports

October 24, 2016 10:23 PM

Comparing Cubs, Indians, side by side

The Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians will meet each other in the World Series for the first time Tuesday. The Cubs last won a Fall Classic in 1908, the Indians 40 years later.

Here’s a regular season and postseason statistical breakdown of two teams trying to end decades of World Series futility:

Game 1: Chicago at Cleveland, 5:08 p.m., Tuesday. TV: Ch. 40 Radio: 1320

Regular season stats

Teams

Cubs

Indians

W-L

103-58

94-67

Runs

808

777

Runs against

556

676

Team batting avg.

.256

.262

Home runs

199

185

RBIs

767

733

Stolen bases

79

42

Walks

656

531

Top hitter

Kris Bryant .292

Jose Ramirez .312

Team ERA

3.15

3.84

HRs allowed

163

186

Batting avg. against

.212

.243

Strikeouts

1,441

1,398

Top pitcher

Jon Lester 19-5, 2.44

Corey Kluber 18-9, 3.14

Fielding pct.

.983

.985

Errors

101

89

Postseason (minimum 25 at-bats, two pitching starts)

Teams

Cubs

Indians

W-L

7-3

7-1

Runs

48

27

Runs against

30

15

Team batting avg.

.222

.208

Home runs

12

11

RBIs

46

26

Stolen bases

3

3

Walks

24

15

Top hitter

Javier Baez .342

Francisco Lindor .323

Team ERA

2.93

3.84

HRs allowed

4

5

Batting avg. against

.228

.206

Strikeouts

71

81

Top pitcher

Jon Lester 2-0, 0.86

Corey Kluber 2-1, 0.98

Fielding pct.

.980

.997

Errors

8

1

Compiled by Jeff Caraska

