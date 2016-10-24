Comparing Cubs, Indians, side by side

The Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians will meet each other in the World Series for the first time Tuesday. The Cubs last won a Fall Classic in 1908, the Indians 40 years later.
Here’s a regular season and postseason statistical breakdown of two teams trying to end decades of World Series futility:
Game 1: Chicago at Cleveland, 5:08 p.m., Tuesday. TV: Ch. 40 Radio: 1320
Regular season stats
Teams
Cubs
Indians
W-L
103-58
94-67
Runs
808
777
Runs against
556
676
Team batting avg.
.256
.262
Home runs
199
185
RBIs
767
733
Stolen bases
79
42
Walks
656
531
Top hitter
Kris Bryant .292
Jose Ramirez .312
Team ERA
3.15
3.84
HRs allowed
163
186
Batting avg. against
.212
.243
Strikeouts
1,441
1,398
Top pitcher
Jon Lester 19-5, 2.44
Corey Kluber 18-9, 3.14
Fielding pct.
.983
.985
Errors
101
89
Postseason (minimum 25 at-bats, two pitching starts)
Teams
Cubs
Indians
W-L
7-3
7-1
Runs
48
27
Runs against
30
15
Team batting avg.
.222
.208
Home runs
12
11
RBIs
46
26
Stolen bases
3
3
Walks
24
15
Top hitter
Javier Baez .342
Francisco Lindor .323
Team ERA
2.93
3.84
HRs allowed
4
5
Batting avg. against
.228
.206
Strikeouts
71
81
Top pitcher
Jon Lester 2-0, 0.86
Corey Kluber 2-1, 0.98
Fielding pct.
.980
.997
Errors
8
1
Compiled by Jeff Caraska
