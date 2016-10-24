Syracuse disciplines staffer for role in fight during game

Syracuse has reprimanded its director of football operations for his conduct during Saturday's game at Boston College.
Athletic director John Wildhack determined that while trying to prevent an altercation Brad Wittke engaged in unsportsmanlike behavior by making contact with Boston College defensive back William Harris.
Wittke issued an apology to Harris and the rest of the Boston College players as well as head coach Steve Addazio.
The altercation occurred during a brief fight that broke out on the Syracuse sideline between Orange quarterback Eric Dungey and a couple of Boston College players early in the first quarter. It started after Dungey was intercepted by Harris, who threw him to the ground after pushing him out of bounds.
Players from both teams got involved in a shoving match before the officials and coaches got things under control.
Dungey was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Each team was assessed one for players getting involved.
Comments