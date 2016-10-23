Raiders beat Jaguars 33-16, get Del Rio win vs former team

Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio heard boos throughout his return to Jacksonville. Most of them weren't directed at him.
Latavius Murray scored twice in his first game back from turf toe, and the Raiders handled the listless Jaguars 33-16 Sunday and gave Del Rio a victory against his former team.
"It is good to come back here and get a good effort in this stadium," said Del Rio, who was given the game ball by quarterback Derek Carr in the locker room.
Murray, who missed the past two games, finished with 59 yards on 18 carries. Michael Crabtree caught eight passes for 96 yards and a touchdown from Carr, Sebastian Janikowski kicked four field goals and Oakland played the kind of defense Del Rio has been looking for all season.
The result was the team's most complete win of the season. The Raiders improved to 4-0 on the road and moved to 5-2 for the first time since 2001.
"Any back wants the ball in his hands, and I'm one of them," Murray said. "When we run the ball, we do good things. I definitely think I got into a good comfort early on in the game and it felt good. The line of scrimmage is where it all starts and they played great up front there today. They were able to get me past there and into the second level."
The Jaguars (2-4) dropped a third straight at EverBank Field and added more speculation about the future of coach Gus Bradley.
Jacksonville fell to 14-40 during Bradley's four seasons, and the latest loss was filled with poor execution on both sides of the ball and a lack of discipline down the stretch. The Jaguars finished with 13 penalties for 122 yards and had two players ejected.
"As a professional in the NFL, that's not what it's supposed to look like by any means," veteran linebacker Paul Posluszny said.
"So that's what makes you mad. We're in the NFL. We need to have high standards for how we conduct ourselves at all times. I've never seen anything like that before. And that's unacceptable on a lot of different levels.
"Fans don't want to see that, you guys don't want to see that and we don't want to be a part of it."
Del Rio had to be thrilled with the outcome, getting the franchise its first win in three trips to Jacksonville. Del Rio spent nine years coaching the Jaguars and was fired with five games remaining in the 2011 season.
Del Rio was jeered while jogging onto the field with his team before the game.
The louder heckles came later — for the Jags.
Blake Bortles threw two more interceptions and had a garbage-time touchdown. Allen Robinson caught two passes for 9 yards. The Jaguars finished with 344 yards of offense — the fewest gained against the league's worst-ranked defense this season.
"Obviously not playing good," Bortles said. "I couldn't tell you. I wish I knew; I'd fix it. It's just a continual thing and hopefully we can find a way to turn it around and solve some problems."
JAGUARS MELTDOWN
First, receiver Marqise Lee was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and then defensive tackle Malik Jackson was penalized twice on the same play. It was an obvious meltdown near the end of a frustrating day for the Jaguars. Jackson was penalized for roughing the passer on a third-and-10 play and then given another 15-yarder for using abusive language toward an official. He was ejected four plays later following another exchange with an official. Jackson ran to the locker room, seemingly eager to get off the field early.
Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Raiders receiver Johnny Holton were ejected for fighting in the final minutes of the lopsided matchup.
"It was embarrassing," Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis said. "What we put out today is not who we are."
RED ZONE WOES
The Jaguars again struggled to score touchdowns in the red zone. They settled for two short field goals in three trips inside the 20-yard line against the Raiders, throwing an interception from the 18 and then failing to convert from the 8- and 9-yard lines. It's become a trend.
THROAT SLASH
Crabtree was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after his TD catch late in the first half. Replays showed back judge Steve Freeman signaling that Crabtree performed a throat-slash gesture, which has been banned by the league since 1999. Crabtree refused to talk to reporters after the game.
"It's nice to have two No. 1 receivers," Carr said, referring to Crabtree and Amari Cooper. "You look around the league and some teams are looking for one. ... It's a good problem to have."
