Fresno City lets 2-TD lead slip away in loss to Modesto

It looked good through most of three quarters for the Fresno City College football team.
The Northern California ninth-ranked Rams had built a 13-point lead as they looked to even their record in the Valley Conference.
Not so fast.
Sixth-ranked Modesto scored the final 14 points to defeat the Rams 28-27 Saturday at Ratcliffe Stadium.
“We need to get our act together and start making plays,” linebacker Chandler Cocklin said. “We’re capable of making these plays because we make them all the time in practice and we just haven’t put it on the field, yet.”
Modesto’s Jay Green scored on a 2-yard run to close the third quarter and pull the Pirates within 27-21. Blake Smallie’s 12-yard reception on a pass from Wyatt Clapper then put Modesto ahead with 3:10 to go in the game.
The Rams came up with one last stop, forcing a three-and out with 1:11 remaining, and moved the ball to the Modesto 12. But a 29-yard field goal attempt by Erik Zamora on third down, with 10 seconds remaining, sailed wide left and the Pirates went into victory formation to run out the clock.
Fresno City coach Tony Caviglia said he thought about throwing a pass into the end zone, but didn’t want to take a chance.
“We thought about it but we figured it was in the right spot, and with confidence Eric would make it,” he said. “We wanted to give him a good solid look at the field goal.”
The Rams fell to 0-2 in the conference and 3-4 overall – the first time Fresno City has dropped below .500 under Caviglia since 2009 when starting 0-2. The Pirates are 5-2 and 2-0.
Fresno City is 1-3 at Ratcliffe this season.
“I don’t know if it’s a lack of focus,” said Rams running back Nate Jones, who had nine carries for 96 yards and a touchdown and also a receiving touchdown. “The effort is always there. We’re always giving 100 percent. That’s what we try to do. For some reason, we can’t finish. We’re back here early tomorrow.”
Fresno City, which faces Laney on Friday in Oakland, needs at least five wins to become bowl eligible. The Rams close the regular season versus Delta and at Sequoias.
“These kids played their hearts out,” Caviglia said. “We played tough and with great emotion and great physicality. We made mistakes, and we put ourselves in position to win, and just didn't get the ball to float our way.”
Et cetera – West Hills extended its winning streak to five with a 21-17 homecoming victory over Monterey Peninsula on Friday at Memorial Bowl Stadium.
The American Division fourth-ranked Falcons (5-2, 3-0) are alone in first in the Golden Coast League.
West Hills trailed 17-14 before Kris Lewis’ 1-yard touchdown reception off a Vincent Espinoza pass with 2:15 remaining. The second-ranked Lobos are 6-1 and 3-1.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
VALLEY CONFERENCE
Modesto 28, Fresno City 27
Modesto (5-2, 2-0)
14
0
7
7
28
Fresno City (3-4, 0-2)
14
0
13
0
27
First quarter
M: Jay Green 1 run (Julio Gonzalez kick), 13:54. Drive: 4 plays 45 yards, 0:58. Modesto 7, Fresno City 0.
F: Jamal Pickett 93 kickoff return (Erik Zamora kick), 13:42. Modesto 7, Fresno City 7.
M: Green 6 run (Gonzalez kick), 10:13. Drive: 3 plays, 56 yards, 1:00. Modesto 14, Fresno City 7.
F: Nate Jones 65 pass from Andrew Zimmerman (Zamora kick), 8:44. Drive: 3 plays, 68 yards, 1:19. Modesto 14, Fresno City 14.
Third quarter
F: Khai Williams 7 run (kick failed), 11:45. Drive: 6 plays, 48 yards, 3:06. Fresno City 20, Modesto 14.
F: Jones 47 run (Zamora kick), 2:04. Drive: 8 plays, 76 yards, 4:25. Fresno City 27, Modesto 14.
M: Green 2 run (Gonzalez kick), 0:00. Drive: 6 plays, 74 yards, 1:58. Fresno City 27, Modesto 21.
Fourth quarter
M: Blake Smallie 12 pass from Wyatt Clapper (Gonzalez kick), 3:10. Drive: 12 plays, 88 yards, 4:23. Modesto 28, Fresno City 27.
MOD
FCC
First downs
21
15
Rushes-yards
46-131
40-204
Passing yards
287
150
Total yards
418
354
Fumbles-lost
1-0
0-0
Penalties-yards
6-60
9-77
Time of Possession
29:57
29:56
Rushing: Modesto, Green 22-121, Ravon Alexander 6-32. Javonte Norman 2-2, Team 1-(-2), Clapper 15-(22). Fresno City, Jones 9-96, Briquez Alvies 8-58, Williams 6-27, Zimmerman 4-23, Pickett 5-12, Elgin Austin 4-9, Randon Tuitama 1-1, Team 1-(-1), Ian Charles 1-(-3), Brandon Sanders 1-(-18).
Passing: Modesto, Clapper 23-35-1-287, Alexander 0-0-0-0. Fresno City, Zimmerman 12-24-1-150.
Receiving: Modesto, Alexander 7-88, Michael Thompson 3-80, Smallie 4-52, Lane Trapp 1-24, Norman 1-16, Fotios Jordanglou 3-14, Green 4-13. Fresno City, Jones 2-74, Dwine Walls 4-34, Coltin Velasquez 43-27, Williams 1-9, Brett Stelling 1-6, Marcus Rose 1-1.
INTERCEPTIONS: Modesto, Dashawn Holcombe 1. Fresno City, Ricky Davis.
SACKS: Fresno City, Rigo Carillo 1, Miguel Marquez 3.5, Walter Segal 0.5.
TACKLES LEADERS: Modesto, Holcombe 7, Brnadon Dabney 6, Snatiago Medina 6, 1 TFL. Fresno City, Cody James 8, Tamarcus Russell 7, Carillo 6, 1 TFL, Marquez 5, 3.5 TFL.
