Sunnyside 48-16 over Fresno High Warriors

Sunnyside’s Ricky Valderrama, left, carries the ball with Fresno High’s Jayvon Bishop to the right, at Sunnyside High Friday evening, Oct. 21, 2016 in Fresno, Calif. Sunnyside won 48-16.
Sunnyside’s Breaun Heights, right, is brought down on a run against Fresno High Friday evening, Oct. 21, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Fresno High’s Cheng Xiong, center, is grabbed by Sunnyside’s Sherwin King Jr., left, on a run Friday evening, Oct. 21, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Sunnyside’s Marcus Hawkins, bottom, tackles Fresno High’s Cheng Xiong Friday evening, Oct. 21, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Fresno High's Khory Day, left, breaks Sunnyside’s Sherwin King Jr.'s tackle Friday evening, Oct. 21, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Sunnyside quarterback Nate Hughes looks to pass against Fresno High with Sunnyside’s Ricky Valderrama covering to the right Friday evening, Oct. 21, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Sunnyside’s Breaun Heights, center, collides with Fresno High’s Diamond Reeds, right, on a run Friday evening, Oct. 21, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Sunnyside quarterback Nate Hughes, right, hands off to Ricky Valderrama, left, against Fresno High at Sunnyside High Friday evening, Oct. 21, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Sunnyside’s Devon Jones, right, carries the ball against Fresno High Friday evening, Oct. 21, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Sunnyside’s Antonio Maldonado, right, tackles Fresno High’s Josh Simpson, left, Friday evening, Oct. 21, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Sunnyside’s Ricky Valderrama carries the ball against Fresno High Friday evening, Oct. 21, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Sunnyside quarterback Nate Hughes, left, is chased by Fresno High’s Jayvon Bishop, right, Friday evening, Oct. 21, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Fresno High’s Khory Day, right, puts his helmet to Sunnyside’s Nate Hughes, left, at Sunnyside High Friday evening, Oct. 21, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
