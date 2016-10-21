Sanger atop the CMAC after 28-18 win against Edison

Sanger's Andrew Azua, tumbles forward for a few extra yards after being tripped up by Edison's Steve Stephens in their game at McLane Stadium in Fresno Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
Sanger coach Chuck Shidan gets ready for the start of the Apaches game against Edison at McLane Stadium in Fresno Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
Sanger's Jalen Cropper, left, sprints down the sideline before scoring an eventual touchdown against Edison in their game at McLane Stadium in Fresno Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
Edison's Teyjohn Harrington, left, tries to make a move on Sanger's Aaron Mosby in their game at McLane Stadium in Fresno Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
Sanger's Jalen Cropper, right, gets caught behind the line of scrimmage by Edison's Steve Stephens in their game at McLane Stadium in Fresno Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
Edison's Brian Johnson, left, looks to turn the corner on Sanger's Chris Soria in their game at McLane Stadium in Fresno Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
Edison's Mckinley Lee III, left, tries to push away from Sanger's Christian Graney in their game at McLane Stadium in Fresno Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
Sanger's Christian Graney, right, stiff-arms his way past Edison's Steve Stephens in their game at McLane Stadium in Fresno Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
Sanger's Jalen Cropper reaches up for the ball between Edison's Elijah Isiah, center, and Teyjohn Harrington in their game at McLane Stadium in Fresno Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
Edison quarterback Adrian Galarza looks to throw from his own end zone while being pressured by Sanger's Christian Graney in their game at McLane Stadium in Fresno Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
Sanger's Chris Soria, right, breaks up a pass to Edison's Kavan Anderson in their game at McLane Stadium in Fresno Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
