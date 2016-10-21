Sports

October 21, 2016 7:33 PM

Dimitrov to face del Potro in semis of Stockholm Open

The Associated Press
STOCKHOLM

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria advanced to the semifinals of the Stockholm Open by beating Kevin Anderson of South Africa 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-2 on Friday.

In the semifinals he will face Olympic silver medalist Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina, who withstood 12 aces to beat Croatian veteran Ivo Karlovic 6-3, 6-4.

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev beat German countryman Tobias Kamke 6-3, 7-6 (5) to set up a semifinal match against sixth-seeded American Jack Sock.

Sock won 6-4, 6-4 against Portugal's Gastao Elias, who had beaten top-seeded Gael Monfils in the second round.

