Central storms back from 7-0 deficit to topple Clovis North 28-7

Central’s Kev'vion Schrubb, center, spins clear of Clovis North’s Trenton Holloway, left, and Noah Haupt, right, at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 in Clovis, Calif. Central defeated Clovis North 28-7.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Clovis North quarterback Brent Bailey, right, is rushed by Central’s Chifumnanya Enunwa, bottom, and Samuel Satele, left, for a sack Thursday evening, Oct. 20, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Central’s Diotry Brewer, center, is tackled by Clovis North’s Jake Karam, left, Brock Jones, bottom, and Isaiah Cordova, right, in the third quarter Thursday evening, Oct. 20, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Central quarterback Trent Tompkins, right, passes laterally to Central’s Jacob Torrez, left, in the game against Clovis North Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Central’s Jevon Bigelow, second from left, is brought down by Clovis North’s Isaiah Cordova, left, and chased by the rest of the Clovis North defense on a 68-yard kickoff return to open the second half Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Central quarterback Trent Tompkins, left, hands off to Diotry Brewer, right, in the game against Clovis North Thursday evening, Oct. 20, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis North quarterback Brent Bailey, left, is sacked by Central’s Samuel Satele, background, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Central’s Adrian Lopez Jr., bottom, sacks Clovis North quarterback Brent Bailey, top, Thursday evening, Oct. 20, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis North’s Tobin Hecker, right, outruns Central’s Carl Holmes, left, up the sideline Thursday evening, Oct. 20, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Central quarterback Trent Tompkins seen on the sidelines against Clovis North at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis North’s Erick Kroll, left, sacks Central quarterback Trent Tompkins, right, at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis North quarterback Brent Bailey, left, scrambles for yardage against Central Thursday evening, Oct. 20, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
