Fresno’s Lynn Williams scores in USWNT debut

October just keeps getting better and better for Fresno native Lynn Williams.
Less than a minute into her first cap for the United States Women’s National Team, the 23-year-old forward scored her first international goal in Wednesday’s friendly against Switzerland at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.
Williams entered at the start of the second-half as a substitute for Lindsey Horan, and moments later pounced on a bad pass from a Switzerland defender that left her with just the goalie to beat. Williams dribbled into the box and fired a right-footed finish that rolled into the net’s bottom left corner for a 1-0 lead.
Lynn Williams becomes the 20th player in #USWNT history to score in her first cap. #USAvSUI, 1-0. #FirstCapFirstGoalClub pic.twitter.com/3fMcsogM5t— U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) October 20, 2016
Williams left quite the impression in her USWNT debut, also helping to create a score in the 69th minute when she found Kelley O’Hara on the run, who then dished it to Christen Press for a 3-0 lead.
The United States went on to win 4-0. The two countries will play another friendly on Sunday, Oct. 23 in Minneapolis.
The two October matches may not be Williams’ only shot with the USWNT, which also has two November friendlies lined up against Romania in San Jose (Nov. 10) and Carson (Nov. 13). The national team player pool for those two matches will be announced later.
Williams is the area’s first soccer player to make an appearance for the United States women’s national team.
Chad McCarty, head coach of the Clovis Community College’s men’s soccer and Clovis North boys’ programs, was the area’s first men’s player to make the U.S. national team. McCarty played for the USA in a 1999 friendly against Jamaica and captained the U.S. team at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.
