Pitlick gets winner in Oilers' 3-2 win over Hurricanes

Tyler Pitlick scored the game-winner as the Edmonton Oilers came away with a 3-2 victory over the winless Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
Anton Slepyshev and Jordan Eberle scored for the Oilers, who improved to 3-1-0.
Lee Stempniak had two goals for the Hurricanes, who are 0-1-2.
Slepyshev unleashed a wicked wrist shot that beat Carolina goalie Cam Ward glove-side for his first career NHL goal 1:51 into the game.
Edmonton made it 2-0 midway through the first as Eberle's backhanded pass attempt bounced off Hurricanes defender Ron Hainsey and into the net for his third of the season.
Pitlick added to the Oilers' lead, picking the corner off a faceoff win in the Canes' zone.
Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot was sharp in making 20 saves through 40 minutes, including outright robbing Jeff Skinner in tight midway through the second period.
Carolina finally got on the board three minutes into the third period as a big rebound from a shot by Victor Rask gave Stempniak an empty net to score into, and then made it 3-2 just 56 seconds later as Skinner fed it in front for Stempniak's third of the season.
The Hurricanes had some strong pressure late, but Talbot made several big stops and Edmonton was able to hang on for the win.
NOTES: Both teams made changes to their lineups for the game, as Carolina D Jakub Nakladal and LW Phillip Di Giuseppe played their first games of the season, while RW Martin Frk made his NHL debut. Edmonton inserted LW Slepyshev and D Mark Fayne, who later left the game with an injury, into the lineup, and called up Laurent Brossoit to serve as backup goalie after Jonas Gustavsson suffered an injury in Sunday's 6-2 loss to Buffalo. . Talbot's wife is scheduled to give birth to twins early Wednesday morning.
UP NEXT:
Hurricanes: plays the fourth of a six-game trip to start the season in Calgary.
Oilers: remain home to welcome the St. Louis Blues.
Comments