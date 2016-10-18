A look at the AP Top 32 power rankings after Week 6

1. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (5-0) Last week’s ranking: 1. Bye. Next: at Eagles. ... Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) is congratulated by Jeremiah Sirles (78) after touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sept. 25, 2016.
2. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-1) – Last week’s ranking: 2. Won 35-17 vs. Bengals. Next: at Pittsburgh. ... Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) eludes Cincinnati Bengals safety George Iloka (43) as he scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.
3. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (4-1) Last week’s ranking: 4. Won 26-24 vs. Falcons. Next: at Cardinals.Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, right, and Earl Thomas (obscured) break up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Seattle.
4. DALLAS COWBOYS (5-1) Last week’s ranking: 9. Won 30-16 vs. Packers. Next: Bye. ... Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis.
5. ATLANTA FALCONS (4-2) – Last week’s ranking: 7. Lost 26-24 at Seahawks. Next: vs. Chargers. ... Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Seattle.
6. DENVER BRONCOS (4-2) – Last week’s ranking: 5. Lost 21-13 at Chargers. Next: Monday vs. Texans. ... Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian looks on after his team’s NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, in San Diego.
7. BUFFALO BILLS (4-2) – Last week’s ranking: 11. Won 45-16 vs. 49ers. Next: at Dolphins. ... Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) celebrates his touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
8. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (4-1) – Last week’s ranking: 3. Lost 30-15 at Dolphins. Next: vs. Patriots. ... Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) sits on the sidelines, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Roethlisberger was injured during the game.
9. WASHINGTON REDSKINS (4-2) – Last week’s ranking: 14. Won 27-20 vs. Eagles. Next: at Lions. ... Redskins tight end Vernon Davis celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Landover, Md.
10. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (3-2) – Last week’s ranking: 12. Won 26-10 at Raiders. Next: vs Saints. ... Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson (12) catches a pass against the Oakland Raiders during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Oakland.
13. RAIDERS (4-2) – Last week’s ranking: 10. Lost 26-20 vs. Chiefs. Next: at Jaguars. ... Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Oakland.
31. 49ERS (1-5) Last week’s ranking: 31. Lost 33-21 vs. Cardinals. Next: at Bills. ... 49ers wide receiver Torrey Smith (82) gets past Buffalo Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
32. CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-6) Last week's ranking: No. 32. Lost 28-26 at Titans. Next: at Bengals. ... Browns free safety Jordan Poyer falls to the ground after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. ... THE REST OF THE RANKINGS: 11. Packers; 12. Eagles; 14. Cardinals; 15. Texans; 16. Giants; 17. Lions; 18. Ravens; 19. Bengals; 20. Rams; 21. Titans; 22. Chargers; 23. Saints; 24. Buccaneers; 25. Dolphins; 26. Panthers; 27. Colts; 28. Jaguars; 29. Jets; 30. Bears.
