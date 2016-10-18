Court dismisses banned track coach's lawsuit against USADA

A federal judge has dismissed track coach Trevor Graham's lawsuit against the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, saying Graham failed to submit more than "'unadorned, the defendant-unlawfully-harmed-me accusations.'"
USADA imposed a lifetime coaching ban on Graham in 2008 for his role in helping athletes obtain performance-enhancing drugs. Graham coached Marion Jones and Tim Montgomery, each of whom was involved in high-profile doping cases.
Graham sent a syringe of designer steroids to USADA, which began an investigation that helped uncover the BALCO scandal that implicated dozens of athletes for using the drugs.
He has portrayed himself as his sport's first whistleblower . His lawsuit alleged USADA violated his First Amendment and due-process rights.
The lawsuit was filed earlier this year. A federal court in North Carolina dismissed it last Friday.
