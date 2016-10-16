Video: Raiders’ reactions to AFC West loss to the Chiefs

The Raiders entered Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in first place in the AFC West.
The Raiders couldn’t capitalize on Denver’s loss to take sole possession of first place, falling to the Chiefs 26-10 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
The Raiders will stay in Florida for the next two weeks as they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 23, followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 30.
The Raiders return home Nov. 6 for a Sunday night game against the defending Super Bowl champion Broncos.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Comments