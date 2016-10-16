Bills 45, 49ers 16

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Jeffrey T. Barnes
AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) losses the ball after being hit by Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (57) during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Bill Wippert
AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Buffalo won 45-16.
Bill Wippert
AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) is sacked by Buffalo Bills tackle Adolphus Washington (92) during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Bill Wippert
AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Woods (10) scores a touchdown in front of San Francisco 49ers strong safety Antoine Bethea (41) during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Jeffrey T. Barnes
AP
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) beats San Francisco 49ers defenders for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Bill Wippert
AP
Fans celebrate after a Buffalo Bills touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Bill Wippert
AP
Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (57) hits San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Jeffrey T. Barnes
AP
Buffalo Bills running back Mike Gillislee (35) gets past San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold (58) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Jeffrey T. Barnes
AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Bill Wippert
AP
Buffalo Bills running back Mike Gillislee (35) scores a touchdown in front of San Francisco 49ers strong safety Antoine Bethea (41) during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Jeffrey T. Barnes
AP
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) is interfered with by San Francisco 49ers free safety Eric Reid (35) during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Jeffrey T. Barnes
AP
Officials gather after the San Francisco 49ers lost a fumble on a kickoff to the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Bill Wippert
AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Woods (10) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Jeffrey T. Barnes
AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Justin Hunter (17) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Jeffrey T. Barnes
AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Justin Hunter (17) celebrates after his touchdown reception during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Bill Wippert
AP
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Jeffrey T. Barnes
AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) pushes off Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Jerry Hughes (55) during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Jeffrey T. Barnes
AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Jeffrey T. Barnes
AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) is pursued by Buffalo Bills free safety Corey Graham (20) during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Jeffrey T. Barnes
AP
San Francisco 49ers tight end Vance McDonald (89) makes a catch over Buffalo Bills cornerback Ronald Darby (28) during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Bill Wippert
AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Bill Wippert
AP
Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay (85) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Keith Reaser (27) during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Bill Wippert
AP
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) loses the ball momentarily as he is hit by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock (26) during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Jeffrey T. Barnes
AP
1Buffalo Bills tight end Nick O'Leary (84) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers free safety Eric Reid during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Bill Wippert
AP
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Bill Wippert
AP
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Bill Wippert
AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Buffalo won 45-16.
Bill Wippert
AP
Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, left, shakes hands with San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly after an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Buffalo won 45-16.
Bill Wippert
AP