Chiefs 26, Raiders 10

Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Oakland Raiders defensive back SaQwan Edwards (30) celebrates a long return with teammate Oakland Raiders defensive back Brynden Trawick against the Kansas City Chiefs in their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) celebrates a touchdown catch with teammate Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr against the Kansas City Chiefs in their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Oakland Raiders defensive end Denico Autry, bottom, sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) in their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Oakland Raiders defensive end Denico Autry (96) is congratulated by teammate Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin after he sacked Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith in their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) calls out a play against Oakland Raiders in their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper, right, makes a first-down catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback D.J. White in their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts is unable to come up with the catch against the Kansas City Chiefs in their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware, left, gains extra yards after a catch as he escapes the grasp of Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin in their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes returns to the bench after his team was unable to come up with a first down against the Kansas City Chiefs in their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West (35) is stopped as he runs down field by Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin in their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) makes a pass against the Oakland Raiders in his team’s 26-10 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) is tackled by Oakland Raiders defensive end Denico Autry in the first quarter on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.
Jose Carlos Fajardo
Bay Area News Group
Oakland Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree, left, fails to catch a pass in the end zone while being guarded by the Kansas City Chiefs’ Ron Parker in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.
Jose Carlos Fajardo
Bay Area News Group
Kansas City Chiefs’ Dee Ford celebrates after sacking Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.
Jose Carlos Fajardo
Bay Area News Group
Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio, left, greets Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. The Chiefs won 26-10.
Ben Margot
The Associated Press