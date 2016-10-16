Bailey's OT goal lifts Islanders past Ducks 3-2

CORRECTS TO SECOND PERIOD NOT FIRST New York Islanders center John Tavares (91) pins Anaheim Ducks defenseman Clayton Stoner (3) against the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
CORRECTS TO SECOND PERIOD NOT FIRST New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) becomes entangled with Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieksa (2) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
Anaheim Ducks defenseman Sami Vatanen (45) of Finland stops a shot by New York Islanders center John Tavares (91) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
Anaheim Ducks defenseman Sami Vatanen (45) of Finland defends New York Islanders center John Tavares (91) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) is caught between Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, left, and defenseman Josh Manson (42) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) makes a save in front of New York Islanders center Alan Quine (10) as Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie (37) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
Anaheim Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie (37) and New York Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic (3) watch as the puck ricochets off the knee pad of Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak (41), of Slovakia, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
New York Islanders center Alan Quine (10) fends off Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) in front of Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) who defends the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in New York.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
New York Islanders right wing Josh Bailey (12) shoots the game-winning goal on Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) in overtime of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in New York. The Islanders defeated the Ducks 3-2.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
New York Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic (3) fends off Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson (42) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in New York. The Islanders defeated the Ducks 3-2 on Josh Bailey's goal in overtime.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
New York Islanders right wing Josh Bailey, right, celebrates with Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey (14) after scoring the game-winning goal against Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson in overtime of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in New York. The Islanders defeated the Ducks 3-2.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
Comments