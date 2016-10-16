Fore You for week of Oct. 17

Happenings around the Valley for local golfers
A weekly look at happenings around the Valley for local golfers, compiled with the assistance of Bill Finn. Submissions can be emailed to billfinn71@yahoo.com or sports@fresnobee.com.
Tournaments of local interest
Nov. 4, Sunnyside CC will host the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame Classic, six-person scramble format with each group having one Hall of Fame inductee. Limited to 20 groups, $225 per player, 9:30 a.m. For more details and to reserve your spot contact the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame at www.fresnoahof.org/golf or call 559-448-0677.
Airways GC
Upcoming: Nov. 19 Gobble-Gobble Turkey Shoot; Dec. 17, Solstice Shootout.
Belmont CC
Upcoming: Today, Transitions Tournament, 11 a.m.; Tuesday, Ladies’ Club Intra Tournament, 9 a.m.; Thursday, Fresno Community Hospital Tournament, 11 a.m.; Oct. 24, Peggy Taylor Tournament, Noon; Oct. 25, Ladies’ Club Halloween Tournament, 9 a.m.; Oct. 26, Belmont Cup team picks, 5:30 p.m.
Bluff Pointe GC
Ongoing: “First come, no tee time” rounds. Nine holes in under two hours. Call 559-275-0600 for details.
Central Valley Junior Golf
Upcoming: Saturday, Merced G & CC will host the 9 hole/stroke play tournament, 12:45 p.m. Ages 9-18, parents may caddy. Entry fee includes golf and range balls. Register at www.cvjrgolf.com. For more infomation, text Pamela at 559-269-6369.
Christian GC of Central California
Upcoming: Nov. 5, November Tournament, 8 a.m. Entry fee will cover green fees, cart and range balls. For more information and to sign up, contact Norma Wiens at 559-289-0343.
Dragonfly GC
Upcoming: Thursday, Ladies Club weekly tournament, 8 a.m.; Saturday, Chukchansi Gold Resort Tournament, 8 a.m.
Ongoing: Several special programs available each week. Check them out at www.dragonflygolfclub.com.
Eagle Springs G&CC
Ongoing: Women’s Club is taking new members for regular play on Wednesdays. Book a corporate, club or fundraising event. Call the pro shop at 559-325-8900.
Exeter GC
Ongoing: Monday special, $6 all-day golf (except holidays, cart not included); Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, nine holes walking for $10, $15 with cart, 18 holes walking for $17, $27 with cart. Friday all-day golf for $10 (cart not included). On weekends and holidays, play nine holes for $11 ($5 extra with cart) or 18 holes for $18 ($28 with cart). Children under 10 play for $5 all day. Pull carts $1.
Fig Garden GC
Ongoing: Fourteen new membership programs for 2017 starting December 1. Savings for juniors 18 and under. There is even a weekend-only membership. For more details on program offers and to sign up, call 559-439-2928 or check online at figgardengolf.com
Golf Channel AM Tour
Upcoming: Oct. 22-23, Los Angeles Open at Industry Hills GC, City of Industry; Oct. 31, Lake Merced GC, Daly City.
Lemoore GC
Upcoming: Oct. 25, SIR Branch No. 169’s 18-hole tournament, 9 a.m.; Nov. 12-13, Kings County Classic, 2-man best ball tournament. Entry fee $125 per player. For more details and to sign up call 559-924-9658.
Ongoing: Last Wednesday of each month is Seniors Day, pay green fee and receive a free cart for the round; Saturdays at 10 a.m., Little Linksters clinics, 5 years and up, no equipment necessary. For more details call 559-924-9658; “Golf is for Everyone” program, first lesson free. For more details and to sign up email tomringer2003@yahoo.com
Len Ross Junior Golf Center
Ongoing: Free clinics, 1604 S. Teilman Ave., Fresno, boys and girls 8-17, equipment provided. Group lessons available. Sign-ups at 559-485-2724 or jrgolf1188@aol.com or longjump72@yahoo.com.
Madera Muni GC
Upcoming: Thursday, SIR Branch No. 159’s Individual Stroke Play Tournament, 9 a.m.; Nov. 5, hosting Christian Golf Club of Central California’s November tournament, 8 a.m.
Paso Robles GC
Ongoing: Under new ownership, call the pro shop at 805-238-4722 or visit www.pasoroblesgolfclub.com for details.
Ridge Creek GC
Upcoming: Nov. 7, PWGA’s Tournament of Champions, time TBA.
River Park Golf Center
Upcoming: Tuesday, course will be closed 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Ongoing: Facility opens at 8 a.m., last tee time 7:30 p.m., last bucket sells at 8 p.m., and course closes at 9 p.m. Enter to win a limited edition TaylorMade Spider putter (like Jason Day’s) or M1 driver for as little as a penny. Call pro shop at 559-448-9467 for details.
Specials: Ping Military Personnel Special, Ping Golf is offering rebates for new equipment purchases by military members through Feb. 1, 2017, via their Thank You Troops program. Youth on Course members play the 9-hole course for just $2. Seniors and military play the 9-hole course for just $7 on weekdays and $10 on weekends and holidays.
Riverside GC
Results: Sept. 17-18, Club Championship, Championship flight (1. Bill White III 146; T2. Drew Maurin 152; T2. Martin Martinez 152; T4. Robert Stroud 159; T4. Ty Murphy 159; 6. Kevin Spencer 160).
Upcoming: Thursday, Thank You-Thursday $1 green fee ($14 cart fee mandatory). Must book tee times online through golf now. Friday, annual club meeting; Oct. 15-16, Member/Guest Tournament, 2-Man Best-Ball format, time TBA.
Specials: October Special, after 11 a.m., $25 per player, covers green and cart fees. After 2 p.m., $20 per player, covers green and cart fees.
New course membership program: Club 99 program consists of a one-year membership, $35 per month, includes $14 rounds with cart and unlimited range balls up to an hour before twilight. Call 559-275-5900 or visit www.playriverside.com.
Sherwood Forest GC
Upcoming: Nov. 14, 4-Man red ball; Dec. 11, 2-Man razzle dazzle.
Sunnyside CC
Upcoming: Oct. 27, SIR Branch 159 & 169’s Two-Man, Best Ball Shamble Tournament, 9 a.m.
Tulare GC
Ongoing: Ladies Day every Thursday at 8:30 a.m; twilight special after 3 p.m., $25 per person, includes cart. Call 559-686-5300 or go to tularegolfcourse.com/
Valley Oaks GC
Ongoing: Youth on Course, $5 after noon, seven days a week, $2 small range bucket (contact the golf shop).
Upcoming: Thursday, SIR Branch No. 159 Scramble Tournament, 9 a.m.; Oct. 18, SIR Branch No. 169 18-hole tournament, 9 a.m.
Specials: During the month of October all Adidas golf shirts special price: one shirt $29.95, two shirts $50, three shirts $60; October golf shoe special: During the month of October, purchase any pair of in stock golf shoes and receive 20 to 40% off retail; October Sunday golf and cart special: Purchase 18 holes of golf with a cart between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. any Sunday in October and pay only $25 per player. (Tee times must be booked online to receive the promotional rate.); FootGolf Fridays: Purchase a round of FootGolf for two any Friday during the month of October and Valley Oaks will throw a and ball rental for free; Youth on Course: $5 green fees after noon 7 days a week/$2 small range bucket. (Contact the golf shop to find out how to sign up your child for this program); October Weekday Golf and Cart Special: Purchase 18 holes of golf with a cart between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and pay $29.50 per player any weekday. (Tee times MUST be booked on line to receive the promotional rate). For other times and specials, please call the shop at 559-651-1441.
Comments