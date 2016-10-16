Abreu-Netto go 1-2 again in Hanford

Rico Abreu finished a weekend sweep of sprint car racing in Hanford by winning Saturday night’s King of the West 30-lap feature.
Abreu, the Napa Valley racer whose varied résumé this year includes open-wheel, stock cars and NASCAR Trucks, started seventh in the 31st annual Cotton Classic at Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds but made a steady climb through the field to take the lead for good on lap 14. He had a good battle for several laps with Hanford’s DJ Netto before pulling away.
Abreu and Netto finished 1-2 Friday night, too, in the season finale for the regular sprint car racing series on the three-eighths-mile clay oval.
Cory Eliason of Kingsburg made a last-lap pass for third. Tim Kaeding of San Jose in the Fresno-based Roth Motorsports car fell back to fourth.
A season-high 31 cars checked in. Other central San Joaquin Valley finishers in the 22-car feature field were Mitchell Faccinto of Hanford ninth, Bud Kaeding of Campbell in the Oakhurst-based Williams Motorsports car 10th, Jace Vanderweerd of Visalia 12th, Kyle Hirst of Paradise in the Easton-based Tarlton Racing car 13th, Landon Hurst of Riverdale 18th, Craig Stidham of Fresno 19th, Scott Parker of Coarsegold 21st and Dominic Scelzi of Fresno 22nd.
Hirst takes a slight points lead over Bud Kaeding into the King of the West season finale Nov. 5 in Stockton.
Most of the drivers are back in action Thursday-Saturday in the 23rd annual Trophy Cup at Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway.
Blake Robertson of Visalia won the companion Western RaceSaver sprint cars season finale to wrap up the season points championship. Eliason, pulling double-duty, was second, followed by Matthew Moles of Easton, 2015 champion Jesse Mack of Visalia and Dalton Hill of Madera Ranchos. Robertson started 18th (of 20) but was in the lead by lap 11 of 25.
Cody Laney won the 10-car Modifieds main event.
Et cetera – Carson Macedo of Lemoore started 15th, got up to 10th but faded to 15th at the finish of his first U.S. Auto Club national sprint car race Saturday night in Terre Haute, Indiana. … Richard Vander Weerd of Visalia was third Saturday night in a USAC/California Racing Association sprint car race at Perris.
