Fresno City falters in the rain in conference opener to Chabot

After the Northern California seventh-ranked Fresno City College football team fell to Chabot 27-13 under heavy rainy conditions in Hayward on Saturday night, Rams coach Tony Caviglia was mystified as to what happened on the field.
“Really frustrating and we know we can play better,” Caviglia said. “We know we’re a better team that that. We need to adjust to the rainy conditions because we dropped interceptions, didn’t handle ball in the these conditions.”
“I think we let the environment affect how we played. We didn’t adjust to the conditions. We did things uncharacteristic.”
Miscues early led to Gladiators (2-4, 1-0) touchdowns and the Rams (3-3, 0-1) could never recover.
Amu Aukusitino picked off Anthony Monken for a 39-yard touchdown, giving Chabot a 7-0 lead. Chabot recovered the ball on a kickoff and scored several players later.
Briquez Alvies had a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that cut the Gladiators’ lead to 14-7.
Et cetera – No. 8 Modesto (4-2, 1-0) jumped out to a 27-0 lead en route to a 48-24 victory over No. 12 College of the Sequoias (3-3, 0-1). Giants running back Elijah Porchia had 21 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown.
▪ Vincent Espinoza completed 17 of 27 for 208 yards and three touchdowns, in West Hills’ 30-16 victory over Foothill in a nonconference game.
D’Andre Abrom led the Falcons’ receivers with four receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown. The Falcons improved to 4-2, while the Owls dropped to 2-4.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
