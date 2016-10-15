Big Fresno Fair horse racing: Exacta Kenny’s selections for closing day Oct. 16

All good things must come to an end, but at least we get to go out with a bang as the $50,000 Bulldog Handicap highlights closing day. A competitive field of seven will enter the gate, going 1 1/8 miles.
The other big race at the meet – the $100,000 Harris Farms Stakes – looked like a slam dunk to me with Jimmy Bouncer as a true standout, so let’s dig into this field and see if we can end the meet with some more high-fives on the way to the windows.
▪ 1. Touched by Autism (12-1): The first of three 3-year-olds, he’ll try to stretch out to the 9 furlongs coming out of a strong third-place finish in a quick sprint a few weeks ago at Pleasanton. Don’t see him winning, but could be a sneaky exotics player at a nice price.
▪ 2. Kelly With a Twist (20-1): Another 3-year-old taking on older, this gelding appears completely outclassed. Would be a stunner.
▪ 3. Bronze Star (7-5): The first of two Jerry Hollendorfer trainees looks to be the quickest out of the gate and will be a major threat to wire this field. The 9 furlongs ultimately could be too far, but speed continues to be dangerous on this surface.
▪ 4. Sugar Buzz (7-2): One of the few in here that’s proven on a dirt surface with three career victories on it. Comes into the race off a sixth-place finish in the Grade 2 Los Al Derby against fellow 3-year-olds. This deep closer likely will have too much to overcome late.
▪ 5. G. G. Ryder (4-1): The defending champion boasts tons of back class and looks like he was pointed to this race by Hollendorfer with a comeback sprint and a series of workouts since. The 5-year-old rarely misfires at this level. The one to beat, again.
▪ 6. Terrys Tom Cat (5-1): This 5-year-old has been rolling along on the turf and been a popular claim lately. Trainer Tim McCanna is giving him a shot on the dirt, where he has yet to win. His numbers make him competitive, but feels like more of a horse that’ll finish third or fourth than win.
▪ 7. He’s a Pepper (10-1): This one is interesting to me at a price. He hasn’t won in a while, but his recent workout pattern is one I’ve never seen before: Mile work, mile work, mile work, race, mile work. He’s certainly fit, and his last race was strong with the addition of blinkers. Deserves a chance her to show his best.
▪ The play: Hollendorfer will be tough to deny here, as both of his colts have every right to win. However, I’m going to go out swinging with an upset, No. 7 He’s a Pepper. Let’s go $20 win-place ($40), a $5 exacta box (3-7) for $10, and a $1 trifecta box (1-3-5-7) for $24.
Maiden affair – Race 3 starts off the thoroughbred portion of the closing-day card, and trainer Jeff Bonde is loaded with two horses dropping into claiming company for the first time. Of the two, I’m leaning toward his outside runner, No. 5 Lady Krishna (5-2), who didn’t do much running in her debut. I like the post, the drop and the jock switch. No. 3 Seneca Sally (7-2) looks dangerous on the front end on a track that’s been generous to speed. Looks like she can clear early and stick this time. $10 win on the 3, and a $5 exacta box 3-5 ($10).
Exacta of the day – Race 5 is contested at the Kentucky Derby distance of a mile and a quarter, and No. 1 Shackleford Banks (6-5) comes in fresh off a layoff since August after winning his fourth in a row. Should ride the rail around the track and be ready to pounce after the speedy Atascaderan and Iancol back up at the top of the lane. No. 5 Unusually Big (6-1) was the victor of a thrilling opening race of the meet last week, getting yours truly off to a hot start. Needs to improve in this spot but the pace and price will be right. $10 exacta box 1-5 ($20).
The Big Fresno Fair horse racing
Sunday’s first post: 12:15 p.m. (10 races)
Sunday’s entries
FIRST POST 12:15 P.M.
FIRST - 450 yards, 3-year-olds and up, mixed allowance, purse $6,000
Horse/Jockey/Trainer
Wgt
M/L
1 Banjo Waylon, Monroy, Towell
130
30/1
2 Bar Jf Lottoticker, Rodriguez, Towell
130
30/1
3 Penelope, Arriaga, Gramlich
130
30.1
4 Bar JF Red Ticker, Herrera, Gramlich
130
9/2
5 Cali McGee II, Spikes, Hanford
130
15/1
6 Sassy Jazzy, Maldonado, Towell
130
30/1
7 Senorita, Godoy, Hanford
130
1/5
8 Cowboy Way, Chaves, Beach-Orr
130
30/1
SECOND - 350 yards, 3-year-olds and up, quarter horse stakes, purse $15,000
1 No Mas Vaquero, Ramirez, Guillen
122
10/1
2 You Do the Math, Rangel, Aceves
122
15/1
3 Eddies Jazzin, Crispin, Loma
125
9/2
4 Mrs Pickens, Arana, Nunez
125
20/1
5 A Real Carteltrigger, Sanchez, Nunez
125
30/1
6 Tsing Tao, Arriaga, Zamudio
125
4/1
7 Zendaya, Lozano, Guillen
122
30/1
8 Stel Heights, Vera, Ruiz
125
30/1
9 Snowy Coronitas, Orozco, Loza
125
6/5
10 Dominicklala, Godoy, Ortiz
125
10/1
THIRD - 5 1/2 furlongs, 2-year-old fillies, maiden claiming $25,000-$22,500, purse $15,000
1 Whenbetterthannow, Frey, Bonde
121
2/1
2 Steal the Glory, Martinez, Winichk
121
8/1
3 Seneca Sally, Terrero, Trujillo
121
7/2
4 Victory Seeker, Gomez, Mathis
121
3/1
5 Lady Krishna, Hernandez, Bonde
121
5/2
FOURTH - 5 1/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $4,000, purse $9,000
1 Anoited Waters, Medina, Hopkins
124
8/1
2 Southern Digs, SPikes, Powell
124
20/1
3 A Toast to You, Cedillo, Lenzini
124
3/1
4 Gotham Sky, Gonzalez, Martin
124
6/5
5 Karaoke Cat, Gomez, Whitehouse
124
9.2
6 Bombay Bob, Martinez, Jauregui
121
4/1
FIFTH - 1 1/4 miles, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance $8,000, purse $20,000
1 Shackleford Banks, Frey, Morey
124
6/5
2 Lancol, Orozco, Mudaris
120
5/1
3 Aventador, Alvarado, McCanna
124
7/5
4 Atascaderan, Martinez, Castaneda
120
20/1
5 Unusually Big, Hernandez, Howey
122
6/1
SIXTH - 5 1/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250, purse $13,000
1 Condiment, Herrera, Brook
124
15/1
2 In Control, Cedillo, Clark
124
5/2
3 Protocol, Gomez, AMescua
124
3/1
4 Devil Cat, Frey, March
124
20/1
5 Royal Alexei, Hernandez, Martin
124
2/1
6 Adriatic Son, Antongeorgi, Wong
124
5/1
7 Stormin Trick, Sanchez, Aceves
124
10/1
SEVENTH - 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $3,200, purse $9,000
1 Whoo Boy, Orozco, Dillenbeck
117
20/1
2 Ronnie Cloud, Hernandez, Amescua
121
7/2
3 Blu Jon, Herrera, Gramlich
124
20/1
4 Tribal Money, Alvarado, Wong
124
4/1
5 Hired GUn, Frey, McCanna
124
6/1
6 Porter BOy, Chaves, Castaneda
124
20/1
7 Lucky Jack, Gonzalez, Martin
124
1/1
EIGHTH - 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $12.500-$10,500, purse $14,000
1 Kentucky King, Spikes, Mahorney
123
30/1
2 Changing Karma, Boulanger, Castaneda
124
6/1
3 Lucky Mark, Frey, Wong
124
7/5
4 Black Tornado, Godoy, Dillenbeck
124
20/1
5 Just Let It Slide, Alvarado, Martin
123
3/1
6 Okie Blackbird, Hernandez, Howey
124
7/2
7 He’s a Dandy, Gomez, Whitehouse
124
6/1
NINTH - 1 1/8 miles, 3-year-olds and up, stakes, purse $50,00
BULL DOG HANDICAP
1 Touched by Autisum, Herrera, Stortez
114
12/1
2 Kelly With a Twist, Chaves, Perez
112
20/1
3 Bronze Star, Hernandez, Hollendorfer
121
7/5
4 Sugar Buzz, Cedillo, Miranda
116
7/2
5 G.G. Ryder, Gonzalez, Holldendorfer
119
4/1
6 Terrys Tom Cat, Alvarado, McCanna
117
5/1
7 He’s a Pepper, Orozco, Paszkeicz
116
10/1
TENTH - 5 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $5,000, purse $7,000
1 Easy Decision, Medina, Martin
121
9/.5
2 Yule, Cedillo, Lenzini
121
15/1
3 Quick Gun, Frey, Bonde
121
5/2
4 Silver Who, Herrera, Preciado
124
30.1
5 I’llcallhimmoses, Herera, Ortiz
124
20/1
6 Kern Ridge, Gonzalez, Martin
124
3/1
7 Agayas, Spikes, Mahorney
124
30/1
8 Woodacoudashouda, Godoy, Thomas
124
15/1
9 Sevens Luck, Ramirez, Preciado
124
30/1
10 Let’s Go Everybody, Orozco, Ledezma
114
30/1
