October 15, 2016 4:24 PM

Big Fresno Fair horse racing: Exacta Kenny’s selections for closing day Oct. 16

By Kenny Lewis

All good things must come to an end, but at least we get to go out with a bang as the $50,000 Bulldog Handicap highlights closing day. A competitive field of seven will enter the gate, going 1 1/8 miles.

The other big race at the meet – the $100,000 Harris Farms Stakes – looked like a slam dunk to me with Jimmy Bouncer as a true standout, so let’s dig into this field and see if we can end the meet with some more high-fives on the way to the windows.

▪ 1. Touched by Autism (12-1): The first of three 3-year-olds, he’ll try to stretch out to the 9 furlongs coming out of a strong third-place finish in a quick sprint a few weeks ago at Pleasanton. Don’t see him winning, but could be a sneaky exotics player at a nice price.

▪ 2. Kelly With a Twist (20-1): Another 3-year-old taking on older, this gelding appears completely outclassed. Would be a stunner.

▪ 3. Bronze Star (7-5): The first of two Jerry Hollendorfer trainees looks to be the quickest out of the gate and will be a major threat to wire this field. The 9 furlongs ultimately could be too far, but speed continues to be dangerous on this surface.

▪ 4. Sugar Buzz (7-2): One of the few in here that’s proven on a dirt surface with three career victories on it. Comes into the race off a sixth-place finish in the Grade 2 Los Al Derby against fellow 3-year-olds. This deep closer likely will have too much to overcome late.

▪ 5. G. G. Ryder (4-1): The defending champion boasts tons of back class and looks like he was pointed to this race by Hollendorfer with a comeback sprint and a series of workouts since. The 5-year-old rarely misfires at this level. The one to beat, again.

▪ 6. Terrys Tom Cat (5-1): This 5-year-old has been rolling along on the turf and been a popular claim lately. Trainer Tim McCanna is giving him a shot on the dirt, where he has yet to win. His numbers make him competitive, but feels like more of a horse that’ll finish third or fourth than win.

▪ 7. He’s a Pepper (10-1): This one is interesting to me at a price. He hasn’t won in a while, but his recent workout pattern is one I’ve never seen before: Mile work, mile work, mile work, race, mile work. He’s certainly fit, and his last race was strong with the addition of blinkers. Deserves a chance her to show his best.

▪ The play: Hollendorfer will be tough to deny here, as both of his colts have every right to win. However, I’m going to go out swinging with an upset, No. 7 He’s a Pepper. Let’s go $20 win-place ($40), a $5 exacta box (3-7) for $10, and a $1 trifecta box (1-3-5-7) for $24.

Maiden affair – Race 3 starts off the thoroughbred portion of the closing-day card, and trainer Jeff Bonde is loaded with two horses dropping into claiming company for the first time. Of the two, I’m leaning toward his outside runner, No. 5 Lady Krishna (5-2), who didn’t do much running in her debut. I like the post, the drop and the jock switch. No. 3 Seneca Sally (7-2) looks dangerous on the front end on a track that’s been generous to speed. Looks like she can clear early and stick this time. $10 win on the 3, and a $5 exacta box 3-5 ($10).

Exacta of the day – Race 5 is contested at the Kentucky Derby distance of a mile and a quarter, and No. 1 Shackleford Banks (6-5) comes in fresh off a layoff since August after winning his fourth in a row. Should ride the rail around the track and be ready to pounce after the speedy Atascaderan and Iancol back up at the top of the lane. No. 5 Unusually Big (6-1) was the victor of a thrilling opening race of the meet last week, getting yours truly off to a hot start. Needs to improve in this spot but the pace and price will be right. $10 exacta box 1-5 ($20).

Have a question, comment or hot tip for Exacta Kenny? Reach him at klewis@fresnobee.com

The Big Fresno Fair horse racing

Sunday’s first post: 12:15 p.m. (10 races)

Sunday’s entries

FIRST POST 12:15 P.M.

FIRST - 450 yards, 3-year-olds and up, mixed allowance, purse $6,000

Horse/Jockey/Trainer

Wgt

M/L

1 Banjo Waylon, Monroy, Towell

130

30/1

2 Bar Jf Lottoticker, Rodriguez, Towell

130

30/1

3 Penelope, Arriaga, Gramlich

130

30.1

4 Bar JF Red Ticker, Herrera, Gramlich

130

9/2

5 Cali McGee II, Spikes, Hanford

130

15/1

6 Sassy Jazzy, Maldonado, Towell

130

30/1

7 Senorita, Godoy, Hanford

130

1/5

8 Cowboy Way, Chaves, Beach-Orr

130

30/1

SECOND - 350 yards, 3-year-olds and up, quarter horse stakes, purse $15,000

1 No Mas Vaquero, Ramirez, Guillen

122

10/1

2 You Do the Math, Rangel, Aceves

122

15/1

3 Eddies Jazzin, Crispin, Loma

125

9/2

4 Mrs Pickens, Arana, Nunez

125

20/1

5 A Real Carteltrigger, Sanchez, Nunez

125

30/1

6 Tsing Tao, Arriaga, Zamudio

125

4/1

7 Zendaya, Lozano, Guillen

122

30/1

8 Stel Heights, Vera, Ruiz

125

30/1

9 Snowy Coronitas, Orozco, Loza

125

6/5

10 Dominicklala, Godoy, Ortiz

125

10/1

THIRD - 5 1/2 furlongs, 2-year-old fillies, maiden claiming $25,000-$22,500, purse $15,000

1 Whenbetterthannow, Frey, Bonde

121

2/1

2 Steal the Glory, Martinez, Winichk

121

8/1

3 Seneca Sally, Terrero, Trujillo

121

7/2

4 Victory Seeker, Gomez, Mathis

121

3/1

5 Lady Krishna, Hernandez, Bonde

121

5/2

FOURTH - 5 1/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $4,000, purse $9,000

1 Anoited Waters, Medina, Hopkins

124

8/1

2 Southern Digs, SPikes, Powell

124

20/1

3 A Toast to You, Cedillo, Lenzini

124

3/1

4 Gotham Sky, Gonzalez, Martin

124

6/5

5 Karaoke Cat, Gomez, Whitehouse

124

9.2

6 Bombay Bob, Martinez, Jauregui

121

4/1

FIFTH - 1 1/4 miles, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance $8,000, purse $20,000

1 Shackleford Banks, Frey, Morey

124

6/5

2 Lancol, Orozco, Mudaris

120

5/1

3 Aventador, Alvarado, McCanna

124

7/5

4 Atascaderan, Martinez, Castaneda

120

20/1

5 Unusually Big, Hernandez, Howey

122

6/1

SIXTH - 5 1/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250, purse $13,000

1 Condiment, Herrera, Brook

124

15/1

2 In Control, Cedillo, Clark

124

5/2

3 Protocol, Gomez, AMescua

124

3/1

4 Devil Cat, Frey, March

124

20/1

5 Royal Alexei, Hernandez, Martin

124

2/1

6 Adriatic Son, Antongeorgi, Wong

124

5/1

7 Stormin Trick, Sanchez, Aceves

124

10/1

SEVENTH - 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $3,200, purse $9,000

1 Whoo Boy, Orozco, Dillenbeck

117

20/1

2 Ronnie Cloud, Hernandez, Amescua

121

7/2

3 Blu Jon, Herrera, Gramlich

124

20/1

4 Tribal Money, Alvarado, Wong

124

4/1

5 Hired GUn, Frey, McCanna

124

6/1

6 Porter BOy, Chaves, Castaneda

124

20/1

7 Lucky Jack, Gonzalez, Martin

124

1/1

EIGHTH - 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $12.500-$10,500, purse $14,000

1 Kentucky King, Spikes, Mahorney

123

30/1

2 Changing Karma, Boulanger, Castaneda

124

6/1

3 Lucky Mark, Frey, Wong

124

7/5

4 Black Tornado, Godoy, Dillenbeck

124

20/1

5 Just Let It Slide, Alvarado, Martin

123

3/1

6 Okie Blackbird, Hernandez, Howey

124

7/2

7 He’s a Dandy, Gomez, Whitehouse

124

6/1

NINTH - 1 1/8 miles, 3-year-olds and up, stakes, purse $50,00

BULL DOG HANDICAP

1 Touched by Autisum, Herrera, Stortez

114

12/1

2 Kelly With a Twist, Chaves, Perez

112

20/1

3 Bronze Star, Hernandez, Hollendorfer

121

7/5

4 Sugar Buzz, Cedillo, Miranda

116

7/2

5 G.G. Ryder, Gonzalez, Holldendorfer

119

4/1

6 Terrys Tom Cat, Alvarado, McCanna

117

5/1

7 He’s a Pepper, Orozco, Paszkeicz

116

10/1

TENTH - 5 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $5,000, purse $7,000

1 Easy Decision, Medina, Martin

121

9/.5

2 Yule, Cedillo, Lenzini

121

15/1

3 Quick Gun, Frey, Bonde

121

5/2

4 Silver Who, Herrera, Preciado

124

30.1

5 I’llcallhimmoses, Herera, Ortiz

124

20/1

6 Kern Ridge, Gonzalez, Martin

124

3/1

7 Agayas, Spikes, Mahorney

124

30/1

8 Woodacoudashouda, Godoy, Thomas

124

15/1

9 Sevens Luck, Ramirez, Preciado

124

30/1

10 Let’s Go Everybody, Orozco, Ledezma

114

30/1

