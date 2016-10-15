Abreu wins in Hanford; Gio Scelzi, Carson Macedo clinch titles

A couple of national racing stars dropped into Hanford on Friday night and stole the show.
Rico Abreu of the Napa Valley, who’s a rookie in the NASCAR Trucks class this year even as he keeps a very successful open-wheel racing career going, started fifth and won the feature race at Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds.
And Terry McCarl of Iowa rallied from deep in the field to place third, sandwiching Hanford driver DJ Netto.
It was also a big night for 14-year-old Gio Scelzi of Fresno, who clinched the season points championship in the track’s King of Kings Winged class for sprint cars powered by 360-cubic-inch engines.
It was the first night of the 31st annual Cotton Classic, a doubleheader weekend of racing on the three-eighths-mile clay oval. The King of the West 410 sprint car class takes over Saturday night, with many of the same drivers competing, most changing engines to get more horsepower. Kyle Hirst of Paradise in the Easton-based Tarlton Racing car is looking to protect his season points lead with two races left.
And it’s the start of a busy nine days of sprint car racing in the central San Joaquin Valley, with the three-day 23rd annual Trophy Cup for 360 sprint cars next week at Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway.
Macedo wins championship – Lemoore 19-year-old Carson Macedo, last year’s King of the West champion now barnstorming the Midwest, wrapped up the U.S. Auto Club Indiana Midget championship Friday night at Kokomo Speedway.
Macedo beat his Keith Kunz Motorsports teammate Tanner Thorson by 10 points, 271-261. The Indiana championship counted four races (there were two rainouts) and generally draws all of the USAC national drivers.
Macedo jumps into a wingless sprint car Saturday night for a USAC national race at Terre Haute, Indiana.
This story will be updated.
