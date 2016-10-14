Fresno State falls to San Diego State, 17-3

Fresno State's Jamal Ellis knocks a pass attempt away from San Diego State receiver Eric Judge in the first half of their game at Bulldog Stadium Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
San Diego State's Donnel Pumphrey jogs into the end zone for a touchdown against Fresno State in the first half of their game at Bulldog Stadium Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
Fresno State quarterback Chason Virgil shovels the ball to a receiver during their game against San Diego State on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at at Bulldog Stadium.
Fresno State head coach Tim DeRuyter tries to energize his players during their game against San Diego State at Bulldog Stadium Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
Fresno State's Aaron Peck is helped off the field after getting injured against San Diego State during their game at Bulldog Stadium Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
Fresno State's Jamire Jordan, center, and San Diego State's Malik Smith leap for the ball but it falls incomplete late in their game at Bulldog Stadium Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
Fresno State's Jamire Jordan makes a grab late in the game against San Diego State at Bulldog Stadium Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
Fresno State quarterback Chason Virgil takes the ball downfield on a long run against San Diego State in the first half of their game at Bulldog Stadium Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
San Diego State's David Wells gets tackled by Fresno State's James Bailey, top and DeShawn Potts in the first half of their game at Bulldog Stadium Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
Fresno State quarterback Chason Virgil throws in the first half against San Diego State during their game at Bulldog Stadium Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
Fresno State's Dontel James gets hit in the backfield during a run attempt against San Diego State in the first half of their game at Bulldog Stadium Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
