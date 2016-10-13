Big Fresno Fair horse racing: Exacta Kenny’s selections for Oct. 14

A threat of showers could muddy up our plans for the final Friday of the meet, but the forecast keeps shifting so I’m going to assume it will be dry. Forever the optimist, I am.
Friday is also game day for the Fresno State Bulldogs, so if there’s a winning double to be played, it’s an afternoon at the fair followed by a night at the stadium. Get out and cheer the four-legged and two-legged athletes alike.
▪ Good as Gold: After the mules and the Arabians get the afternoon rolling, Race 3 is a competitive field of $12,500 claimers going a mile. I spent Thursday morning trackside with trainer Jonathan Wong, and he liked the way No. 2 Buttercup Gold (2-1) was coming into the race after a freshening since late August. The 4-year-old filly made her way to the track and looked on the muscle, and her ability to be on or near an expected slow pace should put her in a great position when hitting the home stretch. $20 win, and let’s use her in a $5 exacta box (2-4) with No. 4 Ipray (7-2). The latter looks like nice value as she’s 4 for 9 at the distance and stretches out after a sprint race that proved too short for her closing kick in Pleasanton.
▪ Longshot of the day: No. 2 Manila Customer (8-1). Putting it kindly, this is a underachieving group of bottom-level maidens in Race 4. But, someone has to win. This gelding ran last Friday and had a dismal trip, never getting a chance to run. High-percentage trainer wheels him back in a week and stretches him out to a route, and he ran competitive races over the summer. $6 win/$6 place ($12). No. 5 One Tuff Minister (4-5 is the obvious choice for an exacta partner after his runner-up finish here last week.
▪ A day of maidens: Four of Friday’s six thoroughbred races are for horses that have not won a race, including three straight (Races 5-6-7) at the $12,500 claiming level. Let’s have some fun and play a Pick 3, which means we need to pick the winners of all three races. In Race 5, No. 3 Coco Smooches (3-1) looks strong with a trainer change to John Martin and a plunge from the $30k level down south. In Race 6, No. 5 California Flash (7-5) is starting to show an affinity for finishing second (three straight races), so we’ll use a few to upset. In Race 7, No. 1 Smoking Forty Five (20-1) makes the biggest drop in racing from straight maidens and boasts a recent bullet workout at Golden Gate. Hope the drop wakes him up at a big number.
So, our $1 pick 3 will look like this:
Race 5: 3
Race 6: 3/5/6/7
Race 7: 1/2/3/4/7
Total cost: $20 (multiply the amount of the base wager, in this case $1, times the number of horses used in each leg: 1 times 4 times 5 = 20)
That leads me to …
▪ Best bet: $25 win on No. 3 Coco Smooches (3-1) in Race 5. I would really love to get 2-1 when it’s all said and done.
Have a question, comment or hot tip for Exacta Kenny? Reach him at klewis@fresnobee.com
Friday’s entries
FIRST POST: 1:15 P.M. FRIDAY
FIRST - 350 yards, 3-year-olds and up, purse $5,000
Horse/Jockey/Trainer
Wgt
M/L
1. Goodunderthehood, Chaves, Beach-Orr
130
10/1
2. After Midnight, H.Herrera, Shelley
130
10/1
3. Ima Top Gun, Crispin, Hanford
130
6/5
4. Bar JF Easy Money, Godoy, Beach-Orr
130
1/1
5. Priscilla Nelson, Arriaga
130
81Q
SECOND - 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight, purse $6,300
1. Lavender Love, Godoy, Powell
121
9/5
2. RB Hot Risk, Lull, Eaton
118
5/1
3. Legacy AA, Orozco, Gonzalez
117
3/1
4. My Laramie, Crispin, Powell
124
15/1`
5. RB Nevourland, C.Herrera, Borg
121
20/1
6. Seahawk RC, H.Herrera, Borg
124
2/1
THIRD - 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, fillies and mares, claiming $12,500-$10,500, purse $15,000
1. A Little Luckier, Gonzalez, Martin
120
3/1
2. Buttercup Gold, Cedillo, Wong
122
2/1
3. Warrens Lil Margie, Gomez, Trujillo
122
5/2
4. Ipray, Alvarado, McCanna
120
7/2
5. Yur Teasing Me, H.Herrera, McDonald
120
6/1
FOURTH - 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $5,000, purse $7,000
1. Mister Fancy Bean, Orozco, Bean
114
15/1
2. Top Pocker, Mawing, Owens
121
10/1
3. Sevenintheseventh, Martinez, Bean
124
9/2
4. Manila Customer, Rodriguez, Howey
114
8/1
5. One Tuff Minister, Alvarado, Perez
121
4/5
6. Nefarious Ways, Crispin, Kruljac
121
4/1
FIFTH - 5 1/2 furlongs, 2-year-old fillies, maiden claiming $12,500, purse $10,000
1. Swaybelle, Frey, Bonde
121
2/1
2. Girl Got Cake, Richard, Amescua
121
9/2
3. Coco Smooches, Hernandez, Martin
121
3/1
4. Heya Heya, Antongeorgi, Mudaris
121
15/1
5. Survivedandthrived, Boulanger, Heap
121
5/2
6. Golden Mission, Sanchez, Monroe
121
8/1
SIXTH - 5 1/2 furlongs, 2-year-olds, maiden claiming $12,500, purse $10,000
1. Lefty, C.Herrera, Hansen
121
15/1
2. Cahira’s Dream, Gomez, Trujillo
121
10/1
3. Bold Face, Chaves, Bonde
121
4/1
4. Love and Kisses, Figueroa/Ledezma
114
15/1
5. California Flash, Martinez, Trujillo
121
7/5
6. Cuddly Panda, Frey, Martin
121
7/2
7. Excessive Gambler, Orozco, Baker
121
5/1
SEVENTH - 1 mile, 2-year-olds, maiden claiming $12,500, purse $10,000
1. Smoking Forty Five, Crispin, McDaniel
121
20/1
2. Highland Lad, Martinez, Jauregui
121
3/1
3. Plum Lucky, Cedillo, Rogers
121
5/1
4. Forever Us, Alvarado, Ledezma
121
2/1
5. Take the Shot, H.Herrera, Eaton
121
20/1
6. Six Gun Smokin, Martin, McDaniel
114
20/1
7. Miss Jo Jo (Hernandez, Bonde)
118
9/5
EIGHTH - 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $4,000, purse $8,500
1. Jan’s Kid, Godoy, January
124
20/1
2. Manyshadesofgray, Martin, Franko
113
10/1
3. Ree O Kerr, Antongeorgi, Bonde
121
9/5
4. Mystique Smile, Crispin, Howey
124
10/1
5. Perfect Envoy, H.Herrera, Eickerman
124
30/.1
6. Jackotree, Chaves, Guillen
124
6/1
7. Some Perfect Man, Lull, Ortiz
124
20/1
8. Union Legend, Hernandez, Wong
121
8/5
