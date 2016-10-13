Sports

October 13, 2016 7:00 PM

Big Fresno Fair horse racing: Exacta Kenny’s selections for Oct. 14

By Kenny Lewis

A threat of showers could muddy up our plans for the final Friday of the meet, but the forecast keeps shifting so I’m going to assume it will be dry. Forever the optimist, I am.

Friday is also game day for the Fresno State Bulldogs, so if there’s a winning double to be played, it’s an afternoon at the fair followed by a night at the stadium. Get out and cheer the four-legged and two-legged athletes alike.

▪ Good as Gold: After the mules and the Arabians get the afternoon rolling, Race 3 is a competitive field of $12,500 claimers going a mile. I spent Thursday morning trackside with trainer Jonathan Wong, and he liked the way No. 2 Buttercup Gold (2-1) was coming into the race after a freshening since late August. The 4-year-old filly made her way to the track and looked on the muscle, and her ability to be on or near an expected slow pace should put her in a great position when hitting the home stretch. $20 win, and let’s use her in a $5 exacta box (2-4) with No. 4 Ipray (7-2). The latter looks like nice value as she’s 4 for 9 at the distance and stretches out after a sprint race that proved too short for her closing kick in Pleasanton.

▪ Longshot of the day: No. 2 Manila Customer (8-1). Putting it kindly, this is a underachieving group of bottom-level maidens in Race 4. But, someone has to win. This gelding ran last Friday and had a dismal trip, never getting a chance to run. High-percentage trainer wheels him back in a week and stretches him out to a route, and he ran competitive races over the summer. $6 win/$6 place ($12). No. 5 One Tuff Minister (4-5 is the obvious choice for an exacta partner after his runner-up finish here last week.

▪ A day of maidens: Four of Friday’s six thoroughbred races are for horses that have not won a race, including three straight (Races 5-6-7) at the $12,500 claiming level. Let’s have some fun and play a Pick 3, which means we need to pick the winners of all three races. In Race 5, No. 3 Coco Smooches (3-1) looks strong with a trainer change to John Martin and a plunge from the $30k level down south. In Race 6, No. 5 California Flash (7-5) is starting to show an affinity for finishing second (three straight races), so we’ll use a few to upset. In Race 7, No. 1 Smoking Forty Five (20-1) makes the biggest drop in racing from straight maidens and boasts a recent bullet workout at Golden Gate. Hope the drop wakes him up at a big number.

So, our $1 pick 3 will look like this:

Race 5: 3

Race 6: 3/5/6/7

Race 7: 1/2/3/4/7

Total cost: $20 (multiply the amount of the base wager, in this case $1, times the number of horses used in each leg: 1 times 4 times 5 = 20)

That leads me to …

▪ Best bet: $25 win on No. 3 Coco Smooches (3-1) in Race 5. I would really love to get 2-1 when it’s all said and done.

Friday’s entries

FIRST POST: 1:15 P.M. FRIDAY

FIRST - 350 yards, 3-year-olds and up, purse $5,000

Horse/Jockey/Trainer

Wgt

M/L

1. Goodunderthehood, Chaves, Beach-Orr

130

10/1

2. After Midnight, H.Herrera, Shelley

130

10/1

3. Ima Top Gun, Crispin, Hanford

130

6/5

4. Bar JF Easy Money, Godoy, Beach-Orr

130

1/1

5. Priscilla Nelson, Arriaga

130

81Q

SECOND - 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight, purse $6,300

1. Lavender Love, Godoy, Powell

121

9/5

2. RB Hot Risk, Lull, Eaton

118

5/1

3. Legacy AA, Orozco, Gonzalez

117

3/1

4. My Laramie, Crispin, Powell

124

15/1`

5. RB Nevourland, C.Herrera, Borg

121

20/1

6. Seahawk RC, H.Herrera, Borg

124

2/1

THIRD - 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, fillies and mares, claiming $12,500-$10,500, purse $15,000

1. A Little Luckier, Gonzalez, Martin

120

3/1

2. Buttercup Gold, Cedillo, Wong

122

2/1

3. Warrens Lil Margie, Gomez, Trujillo

122

5/2

4. Ipray, Alvarado, McCanna

120

7/2

5. Yur Teasing Me, H.Herrera, McDonald

120

6/1

FOURTH - 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $5,000, purse $7,000

1. Mister Fancy Bean, Orozco, Bean

114

15/1

2. Top Pocker, Mawing, Owens

121

10/1

3. Sevenintheseventh, Martinez, Bean

124

9/2

4. Manila Customer, Rodriguez, Howey

114

8/1

5. One Tuff Minister, Alvarado, Perez

121

4/5

6. Nefarious Ways, Crispin, Kruljac

121

4/1

FIFTH - 5 1/2 furlongs, 2-year-old fillies, maiden claiming $12,500, purse $10,000

1. Swaybelle, Frey, Bonde

121

2/1

2. Girl Got Cake, Richard, Amescua

121

9/2

3. Coco Smooches, Hernandez, Martin

121

3/1

4. Heya Heya, Antongeorgi, Mudaris

121

15/1

5. Survivedandthrived, Boulanger, Heap

121

5/2

6. Golden Mission, Sanchez, Monroe

121

8/1

SIXTH - 5 1/2 furlongs, 2-year-olds, maiden claiming $12,500, purse $10,000

1. Lefty, C.Herrera, Hansen

121

15/1

2. Cahira’s Dream, Gomez, Trujillo

121

10/1

3. Bold Face, Chaves, Bonde

121

4/1

4. Love and Kisses, Figueroa/Ledezma

114

15/1

5. California Flash, Martinez, Trujillo

121

7/5

6. Cuddly Panda, Frey, Martin

121

7/2

7. Excessive Gambler, Orozco, Baker

121

5/1

SEVENTH - 1 mile, 2-year-olds, maiden claiming $12,500, purse $10,000

1. Smoking Forty Five, Crispin, McDaniel

121

20/1

2. Highland Lad, Martinez, Jauregui

121

3/1

3. Plum Lucky, Cedillo, Rogers

121

5/1

4. Forever Us, Alvarado, Ledezma

121

2/1

5. Take the Shot, H.Herrera, Eaton

121

20/1

6. Six Gun Smokin, Martin, McDaniel

114

20/1

7. Miss Jo Jo (Hernandez, Bonde)

118

9/5

EIGHTH - 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $4,000, purse $8,500

1. Jan’s Kid, Godoy, January

124

20/1

2. Manyshadesofgray, Martin, Franko

113

10/1

3. Ree O Kerr, Antongeorgi, Bonde

121

9/5

4. Mystique Smile, Crispin, Howey

124

10/1

5. Perfect Envoy, H.Herrera, Eickerman

124

30/.1

6. Jackotree, Chaves, Guillen

124

6/1

7. Some Perfect Man, Lull, Ortiz

124

20/1

8. Union Legend, Hernandez, Wong

121

8/5

