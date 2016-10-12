Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews has hat trick in NHL debut

2:24 Prep Volleyball: Clovis sweeps way back into TRAC lead Pause

1:41 Homecoming preparation and how Fresno State is practicing for San Diego State

2:42 Tim DeRuyter seeing growth in Fresno State football team

1:32 Isidro Ochoa of Fresno turns pro as a homegrown boxer

1:08 Oakland Raiders' Derek Carr honored that people want to wear his jersey

2:37 Derek Carr, other Raiders talk about victory over San Diego

1:03 Another star on rise in Buchanan girls cross country

2:13 Place your bets! A how-to guide for the fair

3:22 Fresno State football at Nevada: 3 things to know

2:36 Cardinals at 49ers: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch