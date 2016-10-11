Sports

October 11, 2016 9:57 PM

NFL 101: Throwbacks, backups, can’t-go-backs

In case you missed them, here are some teachable moments from Week 5 in the NFL:

▪ The Steelers’ throwback uniforms probably work better as thrown-away uniforms.

▪ The Browns were the equivalent of a hand-picked homecoming game foe for the Patriots.

▪ Close games are favoring the Raiders. So far.

▪ Dak Prescott may be better than a healthy Tony Romo.

▪ Bye week can’t come fast enough for the 49ers.

Jeff Caraska

