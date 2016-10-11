NFL 101: Throwbacks, backups, can’t-go-backs

In case you missed them, here are some teachable moments from Week 5 in the NFL:
▪ The Steelers’ throwback uniforms probably work better as thrown-away uniforms.
Those Steelers uniforms look like prison outfits— Ibrahim (@_ibrahimf) October 10, 2016
Think @RyanRecker, @GuyJunkerWTAE & I should do tonight's newscast wearing OUR retro news uniforms? Sorta like the @Steelers did today... pic.twitter.com/qp0i2ocQKf— Ray Petelin (@Ray_WTAE) October 10, 2016
▪ The Browns were the equivalent of a hand-picked homecoming game foe for the Patriots.
▪ Close games are favoring the Raiders. So far.
The @Chargers could have drawn level with this field goal, but... #OnlyInTheNFL https://t.co/LpNPpS093s— #OnlyInTheNFL (@NFLUK) October 9, 2016
▪ Dak Prescott may be better than a healthy Tony Romo.
▪ Bye week can’t come fast enough for the 49ers.
Jeff Caraska
