The AP Top 32 NFL rankings after Week 5

1. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (5-0) Last week’s ranking: 2. Won 31-13 vs. Texans. Next: Bye. ... Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, left, scores on a 36-yard touchdown pass in front of Houston Texans defensive back Corey Moore, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Minneapolis. Thielen, playing for injured Stefan Diggs, had a career-high 127 receiving yards.
Andy Clayton-King
The Associated Press
2. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-1) – Last week’s ranking: 3. Won 33-13 at Browns. Next: Bye. ... Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Cleveland.
Ron Schwane
The Associated Press
3. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (4-1) – Last week’s ranking: 6. Won 31-13 vs. Jets. ... Next: at DolphinsSteelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 in Pittsburgh.
Jared Wickerham
The Associated Press
4. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (3-1) Last week’s ranking: 5. Bye. Next: vs. Falcons. ... Seahawks defensive back Richard Sherman warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Bill Kostroun
The Associated Press
5. DENVER BRONCOS (4-1) – Last week’s ranking: 1. Lost 23-16 to Falcons. Next: Thursday at Chargers. ... Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch (12) scrambles as Atlanta Falcons linebacker A.J. Hawk (50) pursues during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Denver.
Joe Mahoney
The Associated Press
6. GREEN BAY PACKERS (21) – Last week’s ranking: 7. Won 23-16 vs. Giants. Next: vs. Cowboys.... Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates a touchdown pass to Davante Adams during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis.
Mike Roemer
The Associated Press
7. ATLANTA FALCONS (4-1) – Last week’s ranking: 8. Won 23-16 vs. Falcons. Next: at Seahawks. ... Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (26) dives into the end zone for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Denver. Coleman had 31 rushing yards and 132 receiving yards on four catches.
Joe Mahoney
The Associated Press
8. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (3-1) Last week’s ranking: 4. Lost 24-23 at Lions. Next: at Redskins. ... Eagles tackle Lane Johnson (65) walks off the field injured with a trainer against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
The Associated Press
9. RAIDERS (4-1) – Last week’s ranking: 9. Won 34-31 vs. Chargers. Next: vs. Chiefs.... Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) and quarterback Derek Carr celebrate after connecting on a touchdown pass against the San Diego Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland. The Raiders are 4-1 for the first time since 2002.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
The Associated Press
10. DALLAS COWBOYS (4-1) Last week’s ranking: 12. Won 28-14 vs. Bengals. Next: at Packers. ... Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.
Ron Jenkins
The Associated Press
18. LOS ANGELES RAMS (3-2) Last week’s ranking: No. 14. Lost 30-19 vs. Bills. Next: at Lions. ... Rams quarterback Case Keenum reacts after throwing an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Kelvin Kuo
The Associated Press
27. SAN DIEGO CHARGERS (1-4) Last week’s ranking: No. 25. Lost 34-31 at Raiders. Next: Thursday vs. Broncos. ... Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 in Oakland.
Ben Margot
The Associated Press
31. 49ERS (1-4) Last week’s ranking: 31. Lost 33-21 vs. Cardinals. Next: at Bills. ... 49ers wide receiver Jeremy Kerley (17) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals free safety Tyrann Mathieu during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
The Associated Press
32. CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-5) Last week’s ranking: No. 32. Lost 33-13 vs. Patriots. Next: at Titans. ... Browns quarterback Charlie Whitehurst against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Cleveland. ... THE REST OF THE RANKINGS: 11. Bills; 12. Chiefs; 13. Ravens; 14. Redskins; 15. Texans; 16. Bengals; 17. Cardinals; 19. Giants; 20. Lions; 21. Panthers; 22. Colts; 23. Titans; 24. Buccaneers; 25. Saints; 26. Saints; 28. Jaguars; 29. Dolphins; 30. Bears.
Ron Schwane
The Associated Press