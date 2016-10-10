Gaudreau signs 6-year deal with Calgary Flames

Forward Johnny Gaudreau has a new contract in time to start the NHL regular season.
The Flames announced on Monday that the club and Gaudreau have agreed to a six-year contract extension.
The 23-year-old Gaudreau had been a restricted free agent since his entry-level contract expired on July 1.
"I have decided to (re-sign) with the Calgary Flames. As I have always said, I just want to play hockey. I want to be there for my teammates and for the fans of Calgary," Gaudreau posted on his Twitter account.
"I want to thank my family and my agent for all their support during this process. I couldn't have done it without them."
Gaudreau, from Salem, New Jersey, was Calgary's leading scorer last season with 30 goals and 48 assists in 79 games. His 78 points placed him sixth in league scoring.
Gaudreau competed for Team North America in the recent World Cup of Hockey and had two goals and two assists in three games.
The Flames begin their regular season on the road against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.
