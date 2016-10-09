Western NY Flash beat Spirit on penalties for the NWSL title

Sabrina D'Angelo made three saves in the penalty shootout and the Western New York Flash won the National Women's Soccer League championship 3-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw with the Washington Spirit on Sunday.
Crystal Dunn gave the Spirit the lead in the 92nd minute, but Golden Boot winner Lynn Williams scored for the Flash in extra time of the overtime period to send the match to penalties.
Dunn first scored in the 10th minute, before Samantha Mewis evened it with a goal for the Flash in the 14th. Both players are also part of the U.S national team and are on the roster for a pair of friendlies later this month against Switzerland.
D'Angelo, who was on the Canadian national team that won the bronze medal at this summer's Olympic Games, pumped her fists and screamed after stopping Diana Matheson's attempt for the win at Houston's BBVA Compass Stadium.
