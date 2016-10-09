Hamlin, Terdiman-Mortensen team win Lillehammer luge race

Erin Hamlin and Raychel Germaine took the top two spots in the women's race and the U.S. doubles team of Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman were won Sunday at the Lillehammer Cup.
Also for the U.S., Tucker West was second in the men's race. The Lillehammer Cup is the unofficial start of the international luge season, capping a week of training for many of the world's national teams in Norway.
"It was fun. We definitely treated it as a warm-up race for the World Cup season but it felt good to get into a bit of a race mode so soon," Hamlin said. "It was a really busy week and the team, as a whole, slid really well. It was probably the best first week that I can think of, as far as sliding level and quality."
It was a significant moment for Mortensen and Terdiman, who were World Cup contenders last winter.
"This morning was one that I certainly will not forget," Terdiman wrote on his Facebook page. "After a long week of training (32 runs in total), Matthew and I finished the week with our first international victory. This is just an exhibition race, but with some serious competition in the field."
Germaine was racing for the first time since having shoulder surgery last spring. Also in the women's race, Brittney Arndt was fourth and Emily Sweeney was fifth for the U.S.
Another U.S. women's luger, Summer Britcher — fifth on the women's World Cup circuit last winter — entered the men's race Sunday and finished 18th against 25 male sliders. Chris Mazdzer, a World Cup race winner last winner, was fifth in the men's event.
The U.S. contingent is expected back at its home base in Lake Placid, New York on Monday. Training at the track on Mount Van Hoevenberg is likely to begin next week, once the icing process at the venue is completed.
