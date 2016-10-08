No. 24 Utah rallies for 36-23 win over Arizona

Quarterback Troy Williams ran for two touchdowns and threw another, helping No. 24 Utah rally to beat Arizona 36-23 on Saturday night.
Utah (5-1, 2-1) trailed 14-12 at halftime after committing 11 first-half penalties, including eight false starts. Arizona (2-4, 0-3) scored on the first snap of the game when Brandon Dawkins connected with Shun Brown for a 75-yard TD pass, taking advantage of blown coverage that left Brown completely uncovered.
The Utes scored 26 straight points after falling behind 14-3. Williams got both of his running TDs in the second half and had 245 yards passing for the game. Armand Shyne also ran for a TD in the third quarter, while the defense tightened up and forced two second-half turnovers and allowed just nine points. Shyne finished with 101 yards on 19 carries.
The Utes moved into a tie atop the Pac-12 South with Colorado. They ended a four-game losing streak to Arizona. After beating Rich Rodriguez, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has now defeated every active Pac-12 coach since joining the conference in 2011.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arizona: The Wildcats allowed more than 400 yards for the fifth consecutive game. Fans will be happy to have Dawkins back, but Arizona was held to 127 yards rushing, including just 78 from players other than Dawkins. The sophomore quarterback threw for 243 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions and also ran for a score. Freshman Khalil Tate finished the game for the second consecutive week.
Utah: USC's win over Colorado helped the Utes move into a tie for first, but they can't feel great about it. The offense finished with fine statistics, but most of the positives came in the second half against a team that entered the game ranked No. 104 in the nation in total defense. The defense allowed a season-high 475 yards.
UP NEXT
Arizona: The Wildcats host USC in Pac-12 South action on October 15.
Utah: The Utes travel to face former defensive coordinator Gary Andersen and his Oregon State Beavers on October 15.
