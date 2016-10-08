Giants head home facing elimination after 5-2 NLDS loss to Cubs

San Francisco Giants outfielder Gregor Blanco celebrates with Hunter Pence (8) after scoring a run on a sacrifice fly by Brandon Belt with in the third inning of Game 2 of baseball’s National League Division Series on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
The Associated Press
San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence (8) hits a single in the second inning of Game 2 of baseball’s National League Division Series on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
The Associated Press
Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward hits a double in the second inning of Game 2 of baseball’s National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
The Associated Press
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks hits a two-run RBI single off San Francisco Giants pitcher Jeff Samardzija in the second inning of Game 2 of baseball’s National League Division Series on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
The Associated Press
The Chicago Cubs’ Javier Baez slides safely into home behind San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey after a single by Kyle Hendricks in the second inning of Game 2 of baseball’s National League Division Series on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
The Associated Press
The Chicago Cubs’ Javier Baez celebrates with Dexter Fowler (24) and Jason Heyward (22) after sliding safely into home on a single by pitcher Kyle Hendricks in the second inning of Game 2 of baseball’s National League Division Series on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
The Associated Press
San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey talks to starting pitcher Jeff Samardzija in the second inning of Game 2 of baseball’s National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
The Associated Press
San Francisco Giants outfielder Gregor Blanco hits a double in the third inning of Game 2 of baseball’s National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
The Associated Press
Chicago Cubs pitcher Travis Wood hits a home run off San Francisco Giants pitcher George Kontos in the fourth inning of Game 2 of baseball’s National League Division Series on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
The Associated Press
Chicago Cubs pitcher Travis Wood reacts to his home run in the fourth inning of Game 2 of baseball’s National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
The Associated Press
Chicago Cubs pitcher Travis Wood acknowledges the Wrigley Field crown after his home run in the fourth inning of Game 2 of baseball’s National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
The Associated Press
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks, center, gets hit by a ball off the bat by San Francisco Giants left fielder Angel Pagan in the fourth inning of Game 2 of baseball’s National League Division Series on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
The Associated Press
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks, left, checks on his arm after getting hit by a ball in the fourth inning of Game 2 of baseball’s National League Division Series on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago. Hendricks left the game.
Nam Y. Huh
The Associated Press
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras makes a catch on a foul ball hit by San Francisco Giants’ Hunter Pence in the fourth inning of Game 2 of baseball’s National League Division Series on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
The Associated Press
Chicago Cubs left fielder Ben Zobrist, right, reacts after striking out in the fifth inning of Game 2 of baseball’s National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
The Associated Press
San Francisco Giants’ Brandon Crawford (35) hits a single in the sixth inning of Game 2 of baseball’s National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
The Associated Press
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez is checked after sliding safely to second as he hits a double in the sixth inning of Game 2 of baseball’s National League Division Series on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago. He was later ruled out after a review.
Charles Rex Arbogast
The Associated Press
San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy takes relief pitcher Santiago Casilla out of the game in the sixth inning of Game 2 of baseball’s National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
The Associated Press
Chicago Cubs players celebrate after Game 2 of baseball’s National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago. The Cubs won 5-2.
Charles Rex Arbogast
The Associated Press