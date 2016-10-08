Fresno State equestrian: Bulldogs beat nation’s top-ranked team Auburn

The Fresno State equestrian team defeated the country’s top program and reigning national champion Auburn to highlight the Bulldogs’ historical start.
Fresno State (4-1), No. 9 in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association rankings and off to one of its its best start in school history, recorded a 11-5 victory Friday against Auburn at the Dovington Training Center in Felton, Del., to hand the Tigers their first loss since Nov. 6, 2015.
Fresno State senior Taylor Brown claimed two Most Outstanding Player accolades, bringing her total to seven this year to go along with an 8-0 record.
Brown scored the Bulldogs’ only point in Reining with a ride of 70.5, and helped Fresno State sweep Auburn while riding Horsemanship.
The Bulldogs swept the Tigers 4-0 in both Equitation on the Flat and Horsemanship, tied 2-2 in Equitation Over Fences and lost 3-1 in Reining.
Fresno State followed Friday’s big win with an 8-7 victory against Delware State later Friday. The Bulldogs also have wins against No. 10 New Mexico and South Dakota. Fresno State’s lone loss came against No. 5 Baylor.
A year ago, Fresno State got off to a 2-3 start before finishing 4-10 overall.
There are 17 Division I programs in the nation that field a women’s equestrian team.
Up next
FRESNO STATE EQUESTRIAN VS TEXAS CHRISTIAN
- Vitals: Oct. 21 at Fresno State’s Student Horse Center
- Rankings: Bulldogs are 9th, Horned Frogs are fourth
- Records: Bulldogs 4-1, Horned Frogs 1-1
