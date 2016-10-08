Big Fresno Fair horse racing: Exacta Kenny’s selections for Oct. 9

Jimmy freaking Bouncer.
That was a thorough tour de force in Saturday’s $100,000 Harris Farms Stakes. The 5-year-old son of Square Eddie showed his class with a wire-to-wire triumph for trainer Doug O’Neill and jockey Abel Cedillo. And the best part for those who tailed Exacta Kenny? A payout of $82.50 on the suggested $25 win bet, a generous gift to say the least.
All the money went to Well Measured, and he proved no match in the stretch at 4-5.
As an extra bonus, the suggested late daily double of Jimmy Bouncer to Iancol paid a healthy $61.50 for a $10 investment. These two hits makes for a nice night out for Mrs. Exacta. Hope you played along.
Meanwhile, Sunday’s card offers more opportunity to stuff our pockets in between NFL snaps.
▪ Best bet: Race 4, No. 5 The Great Lebowski (6-1). Great price here on this dude adding blinkers and dropping to a level that looks like a winning one. The dude’s one start on dirt yielded a solid third-place finish at Pleasanton against much tougher. Looks ready for the money run. $20 to win, then a round of white Russians for my friends.
▪ Maiden double: In the following race, I like three nicely priced horses to upset the favorite. No. 5 First Amendment (6-1) broke slow in her debut, hustled up near the lead and ultimately faded late. Immediately dropping to the claiming level looks like a smart and potentially winning move. No. 6 Liana Skye (4-1) gets a positive trainer shift, and No. 4 Classy Lady Liz (5-2) also drops in class. Let’s anchor all three on the back end of a daily double that starts with The Great Lebowski in the race before. $4 double, 5 over 4-5-6 ($12).
▪ Ez does it: In the sixth, the seven horses entered have combined to run 211 races. Uff da. Some serious hard knockers here, so let’s turn to a vet that has enjoyed his time in Fresno. No. 5 No Ez Money (3-1) cruised to victory here in 2014 and ran a bang-up second last year. Dangerous on the front end if he catches a whiff of the fair tri-tip in the air. $10 win on the 5, and a $5 exacta box with No. 7 Protocol (6-1). 5-7 ($10).
▪ Exacta of the day: No. 2 Q’Viva (9-5) looks primed for victory in Race 8. Battling through the summer with a tougher crowd down south, she comes to town fresh and at a perfect level to pick up a winner’s check. Play the exacta cold to No. 6 Run Sophia Run (2-1), who has finished second five of her past six races. $20 straight exacta 2-6.
▪ Walk-off play: In the finale, Race 9, let’s get back on the O’Neill-Cedillo train that took care of us on Saturday. Hopefully maiden No. 8 Nowhere Man (9-2) learned a trick or two from Harris Farms Stakes winner Jimmy Bouncer on the van ride up. Horses talk to each other, right? $10 win.
Have a question, comment or hot tip for Exacta Kenny? Reach him at klewis@fresnobee.com
The Big Fresno Fair horse racing
Sunday’s first post: 12:15 p.m. (nine races)
Schedule: Live racing continues through Oct. 16 (Tuesday, Wednesday dark days)
Sunday’s entries
POST TIME: 12:15 P.M. SUNDAY
FIRST - 350 yards, 3-year-olds, mixed allowance, purse $5,000
Horse/Jockey/Trainer
Wgt
M/L
1. Church on Sunday, Chaves, Beach-Orr
127
1/1
2. EK’s Flash, Maldonado, Gramlich
127
7/5
3. Okie Mouse, Crispin, Shelley
127
12/1
4. Price Check, Godoy Beach-Orr
127
4/1
5. Red Primrose, Monroy, Towell
127
20/1
SECOND - 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, allowance, purse $6,300
1. Duchess AA, Orozco, Eaton
111
6/5
2. WMA Seasand, Lull, Powell
121
12/1
3. RB Hot Buns, Herrera, Borg
121
1/1
4. Keep On Dreamin, Herrera, Gonzalez
121
6/1
5. Ozark Kaolena SWA, Figueroa, Powell
114
30/1
THIRD - 350 yards, 2-year-olds, stakes, purse $15,000
FRESNO QUARTER HORSE FUTURITY STAKES
1. Pyc Special Cash, Marquez, Rivera
123
6/1
2. One Runaway Jess, Arriaga, Zamudio
123
6/1
3. High On a Secret, Crispin, Ortiz
123
15/1
4. Rock the Dreamer, Orozco, Guillen
123
6/1
5. Don Juan Junior, Arriaga, Ruiz
123
1/1
6. Legla Storm, Godoy, Guillen
123
3/1
FOURTH - 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $8,000, purse $8,000
1. Act Your Wage, Orozco, Amescua
121
6/1
2. Poker Time, Antongeorgi, Lenzini
121
6/5
3. One Tuff Minister, Medina, Perez
121
6/1
4. Sierra Romance, Cedillo, Krujiac
121
3/1
5. The Great Lebowski, Frey, McCanna
121
6/1
6. Awesome Active, Herrera. Whitehouse
121
15/1
FIFTH - 5 1/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $25,000-$22,500, purse $15,000
1. Pridelander, Orozco, Ledezma
114
12/1
2. Stardust Melody, Herrera, Winick
121
6/1
3. Winter’s Nest, Gomez, Hollendorfer
121
9/5
4. Classy Lady Liz, Gonzalez, Winick
124
5/2
5. First Amendment, Herrera, Meier
124
6/1
6. Liana Skye, Alvarado, Wong
121
4/1
7. Marian Katherine, Chaves, Hernandez Jr.
119
30/1
SIXTH - 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000-$7,000, purse $13,500
1. I Buy Gold, Alvarado, Martin
120
5/1
2. Cava Kavia, Antongeorgi, Villamar
120
15/1
3. Dayjur Hooq, Frey, Martin
120
7/2
4. Nthpreznzofgraynes, Martinez, Trujillo
120
12/1
5. No Ez Money, Mawing, Thomas
120
3/1
6. Mon Mousse, Hernandez, Paldanius
120
5/2
7. Protocol, Gomez, Amescua
119
6/1
SEVENTH - 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, fillies and mares, claiming $3,200, purse $9,000
1. One Putt Par, Sanchez, Meier
121
7/2
2. Arbeja, Antongeorgi, Paszkicz
124
9/2
3. Tizza Tigress, Hernandez, Wright
124
3/1
4. Game Seeker, Spikes, White
124
15/1
5. Don’t You Want Me, Orozco, Jauregui
124
10/1
6. Sorry Not Sorry, Herrera, Amescua
121
5/1
7. Boss Dancer, Mawing, Morris Sr.
124
4/1
8. I’m So Puzzled, Medina, Preciado
124
15/1
EIGHTH - 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, fillies and mares, claiming $20,000-$18,000, purse $19,000
1. Dizzy Tizzy, Antongeorgi, Dellaq
120
9/2
2. Q’Viva, Frey, McCanna
120
9/5
3. Let the Girl Go, Gomez, Owens
120
4/1
4. Lacey’s Rainbow, Medina, Perez
119
10/1
5. Tough Fame, Couton, Rhoden
120
12/1
6. Run Sophia Run, Cedillo, Wong
119
2/1
NINTH - 5 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $8,000, purse $8,000
1. Easy Decision, Alvarado, Martin
121
5/2
2. Sevens Luck, Medina, Preciado
124
30/1
3. Super Swiss, Couton, Krujiac
121
4/1
4. Atsina Warrior, Sanchez, DeLima
121
12/1
5. Diablo Way, Orozco, Preciado
121
30/1
6. Fancy Terrace, Gomez, Perez
121
2/1
7. Cucuyo, Martin, Guillen
117
30/1
8. Nowhere Man, Cedillo, O’Neill
121
9/2
