October 8, 2016 6:23 PM

Big Fresno Fair horse racing: Exacta Kenny’s selections for Oct. 9

By Kenny Lewis

Jimmy freaking Bouncer.

That was a thorough tour de force in Saturday’s $100,000 Harris Farms Stakes. The 5-year-old son of Square Eddie showed his class with a wire-to-wire triumph for trainer Doug O’Neill and jockey Abel Cedillo. And the best part for those who tailed Exacta Kenny? A payout of $82.50 on the suggested $25 win bet, a generous gift to say the least.

All the money went to Well Measured, and he proved no match in the stretch at 4-5.

As an extra bonus, the suggested late daily double of Jimmy Bouncer to Iancol paid a healthy $61.50 for a $10 investment. These two hits makes for a nice night out for Mrs. Exacta. Hope you played along.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s card offers more opportunity to stuff our pockets in between NFL snaps.

▪ Best bet: Race 4, No. 5 The Great Lebowski (6-1). Great price here on this dude adding blinkers and dropping to a level that looks like a winning one. The dude’s one start on dirt yielded a solid third-place finish at Pleasanton against much tougher. Looks ready for the money run. $20 to win, then a round of white Russians for my friends.

▪ Maiden double: In the following race, I like three nicely priced horses to upset the favorite. No. 5 First Amendment (6-1) broke slow in her debut, hustled up near the lead and ultimately faded late. Immediately dropping to the claiming level looks like a smart and potentially winning move. No. 6 Liana Skye (4-1) gets a positive trainer shift, and No. 4 Classy Lady Liz (5-2) also drops in class. Let’s anchor all three on the back end of a daily double that starts with The Great Lebowski in the race before. $4 double, 5 over 4-5-6 ($12).

▪ Ez does it: In the sixth, the seven horses entered have combined to run 211 races. Uff da. Some serious hard knockers here, so let’s turn to a vet that has enjoyed his time in Fresno. No. 5 No Ez Money (3-1) cruised to victory here in 2014 and ran a bang-up second last year. Dangerous on the front end if he catches a whiff of the fair tri-tip in the air. $10 win on the 5, and a $5 exacta box with No. 7 Protocol (6-1). 5-7 ($10).

▪ Exacta of the day: No. 2 Q’Viva (9-5) looks primed for victory in Race 8. Battling through the summer with a tougher crowd down south, she comes to town fresh and at a perfect level to pick up a winner’s check. Play the exacta cold to No. 6 Run Sophia Run (2-1), who has finished second five of her past six races. $20 straight exacta 2-6.

▪ Walk-off play: In the finale, Race 9, let’s get back on the O’Neill-Cedillo train that took care of us on Saturday. Hopefully maiden No. 8 Nowhere Man (9-2) learned a trick or two from Harris Farms Stakes winner Jimmy Bouncer on the van ride up. Horses talk to each other, right? $10 win.

Have a question, comment or hot tip for Exacta Kenny? Reach him at klewis@fresnobee.com

The Big Fresno Fair horse racing

Sunday’s first post: 12:15 p.m. (nine races)

Schedule: Live racing continues through Oct. 16 (Tuesday, Wednesday dark days)

Sunday’s entries

POST TIME: 12:15 P.M. SUNDAY

FIRST - 350 yards, 3-year-olds, mixed allowance, purse $5,000

Horse/Jockey/Trainer

Wgt

M/L

1. Church on Sunday, Chaves, Beach-Orr

127

1/1

2. EK’s Flash, Maldonado, Gramlich

127

7/5

3. Okie Mouse, Crispin, Shelley

127

12/1

4. Price Check, Godoy Beach-Orr

127

4/1

5. Red Primrose, Monroy, Towell

127

20/1

SECOND - 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, allowance, purse $6,300

1. Duchess AA, Orozco, Eaton

111

6/5

2. WMA Seasand, Lull, Powell

121

12/1

3. RB Hot Buns, Herrera, Borg

121

1/1

4. Keep On Dreamin, Herrera, Gonzalez

121

6/1

5. Ozark Kaolena SWA, Figueroa, Powell

114

30/1

THIRD - 350 yards, 2-year-olds, stakes, purse $15,000

FRESNO QUARTER HORSE FUTURITY STAKES

1. Pyc Special Cash, Marquez, Rivera

123

6/1

2. One Runaway Jess, Arriaga, Zamudio

123

6/1

3. High On a Secret, Crispin, Ortiz

123

15/1

4. Rock the Dreamer, Orozco, Guillen

123

6/1

5. Don Juan Junior, Arriaga, Ruiz

123

1/1

6. Legla Storm, Godoy, Guillen

123

3/1

FOURTH - 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $8,000, purse $8,000

1. Act Your Wage, Orozco, Amescua

121

6/1

2. Poker Time, Antongeorgi, Lenzini

121

6/5

3. One Tuff Minister, Medina, Perez

121

6/1

4. Sierra Romance, Cedillo, Krujiac

121

3/1

5. The Great Lebowski, Frey, McCanna

121

6/1

6. Awesome Active, Herrera. Whitehouse

121

15/1

FIFTH - 5 1/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $25,000-$22,500, purse $15,000

1. Pridelander, Orozco, Ledezma

114

12/1

2. Stardust Melody, Herrera, Winick

121

6/1

3. Winter’s Nest, Gomez, Hollendorfer

121

9/5

4. Classy Lady Liz, Gonzalez, Winick

124

5/2

5. First Amendment, Herrera, Meier

124

6/1

6. Liana Skye, Alvarado, Wong

121

4/1

7. Marian Katherine, Chaves, Hernandez Jr.

119

30/1

SIXTH - 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000-$7,000, purse $13,500

1. I Buy Gold, Alvarado, Martin

120

5/1

2. Cava Kavia, Antongeorgi, Villamar

120

15/1

3. Dayjur Hooq, Frey, Martin

120

7/2

4. Nthpreznzofgraynes, Martinez, Trujillo

120

12/1

5. No Ez Money, Mawing, Thomas

120

3/1

6. Mon Mousse, Hernandez, Paldanius

120

5/2

7. Protocol, Gomez, Amescua

119

6/1

SEVENTH - 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, fillies and mares, claiming $3,200, purse $9,000

1. One Putt Par, Sanchez, Meier

121

7/2

2. Arbeja, Antongeorgi, Paszkicz

124

9/2

3. Tizza Tigress, Hernandez, Wright

124

3/1

4. Game Seeker, Spikes, White

124

15/1

5. Don’t You Want Me, Orozco, Jauregui

124

10/1

6. Sorry Not Sorry, Herrera, Amescua

121

5/1

7. Boss Dancer, Mawing, Morris Sr.

124

4/1

8. I’m So Puzzled, Medina, Preciado

124

15/1

EIGHTH - 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, fillies and mares, claiming $20,000-$18,000, purse $19,000

1. Dizzy Tizzy, Antongeorgi, Dellaq

120

9/2

2. Q’Viva, Frey, McCanna

120

9/5

3. Let the Girl Go, Gomez, Owens

120

4/1

4. Lacey’s Rainbow, Medina, Perez

119

10/1

5. Tough Fame, Couton, Rhoden

120

12/1

6. Run Sophia Run, Cedillo, Wong

119

2/1

NINTH - 5 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $8,000, purse $8,000

1. Easy Decision, Alvarado, Martin

121

5/2

2. Sevens Luck, Medina, Preciado

124

30/1

3. Super Swiss, Couton, Krujiac

121

4/1

4. Atsina Warrior, Sanchez, DeLima

121

12/1

5. Diablo Way, Orozco, Preciado

121

30/1

6. Fancy Terrace, Gomez, Perez

121

2/1

7. Cucuyo, Martin, Guillen

117

30/1

8. Nowhere Man, Cedillo, O’Neill

121

9/2

