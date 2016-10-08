Cross country athletes compete in 38th Asics Clovis Invitational

Buchanan's Meagen Lowe, #561, races to the finish line in the championship girls race in the 38th Asics Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fresno. Lowe finished 6th with a time of 17:54.3.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Fresno's Evert Silva competes in the champsionship boys race at the 38th Asics Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fresno.
Clovis North's Blayney Dolan, #1013, and her teammates fist bump with coach Jason Lienau before the start of the division 2 girls varsity race at the 38th Asics Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fresno.
Clovis North's Pari Manoogian, #1040, and Blayney Dolan, #1013, at the start of the division 2 varsity girls race at the 38th Asics Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fresno.
Clovis North's Blayney Dolan, #1013, competes in the division 2 varsity girls race at the 38th Asics Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fresno.
McFarland's Devianna Salcedo finishes first with a time of 18:02.5 in the division 2 varsity girls race at the 38th Asics Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fresno.
Clovis North's Blayney Dolan, #1013, races to the finish line in the division 2 varsity girls race at the 38th Asics Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fresno. Dolan placed 4th with a time of 18:20.6.
Granite Bay's Jake Ritter, right, finishes first with a time of 15:20.2, ahead of Paso Robles' Trad Berti, and Dublin's Anirudh Surapeneni, in the division 2 varsity boys race at the 38th Asics Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fresno.
Clovis' McKenna Lewis, #949, competes in the division 1 girls varsity race in the 38th Asics Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fresno. Lewis placed ninth in the race with a time of 18:50.5.
Ayala's Mikaela Ramirez finishes first with a time of 17:50.1 in the division 1 girls varsity race in the 38th Asics Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fresno.
Buchanan's Hayden Hansen competes in the division 1 boys varsity race in the 38th Asics Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fresno. Hansen finished 8th with a time of 15:51.8.
Arroyo Grande Christian Ricketts, left, and Redondo Union's Ethan Comeaux, compete in the division 1 boys varsity race in the 38th Asics Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fresno. Ricketts placed first with a time of 15:15.5; 2 and Comeaux finished second with a time of 15:30.2.
A Dublin fan cheers on the competitors at the 38th Asics Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fresno.
Buchanan's Meagen Lowe, #561, takes off at the start of the championship girls race in the 38th Asics Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fresno.
Buchanan's Meagen Lowe, #561, competes in the championship girls race in the 38th Asics Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fresno.
Granite Bay's Alex Beitia races to the finish line in the championship girls race to finish first with a time of 17:38.1 in the 38th Asics Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fresno.
From left, Armijo's Luis Grijalva, Davis' Michael Vernau, San Luis Obispo's Callum Bolger and Fresno's Evert Silva compete in the champsionship boys race at the 38th Asics Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fresno.
Madera South's Miguel Villar, #2210, competes in the champsionship boys race at the 38th Asics Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fresno.
From left, Madera South's Miguel Villar, Great Oak's Jacob Korgan, and McQueen's Henry Weisberg race to the finish line in the champsionship boys race at the 38th Asics Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fresno. Villar placed 10th with a time of 15:33.4, Korgan finished 9th with a time of 15:32.1, and Weisberg finished 8th with a time of 15:31.2.
Armijo's Luis Grijalva races to the finish line in the championship boys race at the 38th Asics Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fresno.Grijalva finished first with a time of 14:49.9.
