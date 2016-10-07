No. 8 Sanger takes CMAC opener against Bullard

Bullard's Tyler Milburn makes an open field tackle on Sanger's Andrew Azuatheir in their CMAC opener Sanger's Tom Flores Stadium Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
Former Oakland Raiders coach Tom Flores, a Sanger High graduate, attends the coin toss ceremony before the start of the Apaches game against Bullard at Sanger's Tom Flores Stadium Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
Sanger High head coach Chuck Shidan checks in with player Jacob Tijerina before the start of their CMAC opener against Bullard at Sanger's Tom Flores Stadium Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
Bullard quarterback Jack Taylor looks to throw against Sanger in their CMAC opener Sanger's Tom Flores Stadium Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
Bullard's Tyler Milburn scores a touchdown after picking up a Sanger fumble in their CMAC opener Sanger's Tom Flores Stadium Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
Bullard head coach Donnie Arax calls plays against Sanger in their CMAC opener Sanger's Tom Flores Stadium Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
Bullard's Marcus Fulcher gets tackled for a loss by Sanger's Manuel Valencia in their CMAC opener Sanger's Tom Flores Stadium Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
Sanger's Jalen Cropper, right, breaks up a pass attempt to Bullard's Davion Franklin in their CMAC opener Sanger's Tom Flores Stadium Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
Sanger's Christian Graney looks for an opening before turning up field against Bullard in their CMAC opener Sanger's Tom Flores Stadium Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
