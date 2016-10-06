Sports

October 6, 2016 6:41 PM

Big Fresno Fair horse racing: Exacta Kenny’s selections

By Kenny Lewis

The second afternoon of the meet – and the first Friday Funday – opens with two Arabian races, followed by a six-pack of mules battling it out. Not my area of expertise, so I’ll pass on the first three of the day and look for value later in the 10-race card.

I will note, however, in Race 3 that No. 2 Please Believe Me (2-1) is a win machine (15 of 22 lifetime), a perfect 2 for 2 in Fresno and enters in fine form. Feels like value if you can get near that 2-1.

▪ Best bet: Race 4, No. 2 Nightengale Miss (3-5). Look, you don’t need me to tell you this horse jumps off the page, and I should recategorize this as “most likely winner” as opposed to “best bet,” because I’d be stunned if this Jerry Hollendorfer trainee pays more than 40 cents on the dollar. But, if you’re looking for that feeling of just cashing a winner, or throwing down $20 in hopes of getting your next $8 beer paid for, this is your horse. If you want to try for some value, play a $1 trifecta of 2 over 1/3/6 ($6) and a $1 superfecta of 2 over 1/3/6 ($6).

▪ Best bet, part two: Race 7, No. 2 Indian Nate (2-1). Not in the mood to bet a 3-5 maiden? Can’t blame you. Try this 6-year-old gelding, who looks ready to fire in his first start under the care of John Martin. $10 on the head. Team him up in an exacta box with No. 4 Summer Story (6-1).

▪ Value play: Race 10, $10 win/place on No. 3 Kat Mobile (7-2). Still hanging around for the last race of the day? Impress your friends by paying for dinner out on the town after getting this one home. This 10-horse field is extremely wide open with a vulnerable favorite, so let’s take a shot with a lightly-raced horse that takes a slight drop to a level that it should thrive at.

▪ Exacta of the day: With a big, suspect field of 10 and a vulnerable favorite, let’s go back to race 10. Let’s toss that chalk (No. 9 Frisco, 5-2) and box four horses with some juicy odds. $1 exacta box, 2-3-4-7 ($12).

▪ For the ladies: I know there will be a few of you out there – OK, maybe a couple of fellas, too – that can’t change the channel when “Legally Blonde” pops on TNT once every few months. Hey, who doesn’t love Reese Witherspoon’s character? Well, if that’s you, fire $2 win/place on No. 1 Elle Woods Too (4-1) in Race 9. And don’t sleep on an exacta with No. 4 Regal Lady (5-2).

The Big Fresno Fair horse racing

▪ Friday’s first post: 1:15 p.m. (10 races)

▪ Schedule: Live racing continues through Oct. 16 (Tuesday, Wednesday dark days)

Day 2 entries

POST TIME: 1:15 P.M. FRIDAY

FIRST - 5 1/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds, fillies and mares, purse $6,500

Horse/Jockey/Trainer

Wgt

M/L

1. Whadda QT, Spikes, Powell

124

10/1

2. Fleur Damour, Figueroa, Powell

117

4/5

3. My Charade, Rodriguez, Borg

110

6/5

4. Aimee Oakley PW, Herrera, Borg

124

10/1

5. Dartyn Kriss SWA, Lull, Powell

124

15/1

SECOND - 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and upward, maiden special weight, purse $6,300

1. IL Azeus, Lull, Powell

124

5/2

2. Lavender Love, Godoy, Powell

121

8/1

3. My Laramie, Crispin, Powell

124

7/2

4. Legacy AA, Orozco, Gonzalez

117

5/1

5. Seahawk RC, Herrera, Borg

124

2/1

6. RB Nevourland, Spikes, Borg

121

12/1

THIRD - 400 yards, 3-year-olds and upward, purse $5,100

1. Cali McGee II, Crispin, Hanford

130

20/1

2. Please Believe Me, Chaves, Beach-Orr

130

2/1

3. Cowboy Way, Godoy, Beach-Orr

130

9/5

4. Sassy Jazzy, Arriaga, Towell

130

10/1

5. Lil Sarah, Monroy, Gramlich

130

7/2

6. Penelope, Arriaga, Gramlich

130

9/2

FOURTH - 6 furlongs, 2-year-olds, maiden special weight, fillies, purse $25,000

1. Smiling Ann, Hernandez, Moger, Jr.

121

3/1

2. Nightengale Miss, Gonzalez, Hollendorfer

121

3/5

3. Aye Aye Oh, Martin, Dillenbeck

114

15/1

4. Keihl Crissia, Cedillo, Lenzini

121

20/1

5. Lizze’s Wa, Frey, Amescua

121

12/1

6. War Moccasin, Alvarado, McCarina

121

4/1

FIFTH - 5 furlongs, 3-year-olds and upward, claiming $3,200, purse $9,000

1. Jennifer Doll, Godoy, January

124

8/1

2. Red Hot Tip, Martin, Preciado

114

20/1

3. Panshir, Cedillo, DeLima

124

5/1

4. Lizzy/s Atticus, Herrera, Winick

124

8/1

5. Gusto’s Gl, Mawing, Amescua

121

3/1

6. Miss Lori, Sanchez, Wong

121

8/6

7. Pure Lucky, Samuels, Morris, Sr.

124

6/1

SIXTH - 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and upward, claiming $10,000-$9,000, purse $12,000

1. Baruch, Medina, Perez

121

6/1

2. Ali Magic, Martinez, Loma

123

12/1

3. Bart the Barrister, Guglielmino, Whiteside

124

12/1

4. Big Pebble, Alvarado, Kruljac

121

2/1

5. He’s a Dandy, Samuels, Whitehouse

124

4/1

6. Diamond Man, Monroy, Gramlich

124

20/1

7. Lucky Mark, Frey, Amescua

124

9/5

SEVENTH - 1 mile, 3-year-olds and upward, claiming $2,500, purse $7,000

1. Three Strike Rule, Mawing, Greiner

120

10/1

2. Indian Nate, Frey, Martin

120

2/1

3. The Gold Monkey, Alvarado, Wong

120

7/5

4. Summer Story, Martin, Morey

113

6/1

5. Red Globe, Martinez. Matos

120

5/1

6. Iron Joe, Herrera, Houle

120

15/1

7. Porter Boy, Medina, Castaneda

120

20/1

EIGHTH - 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $2,500, purse $7,000

1. Top Estate, Alvarado, Martin

122

9/2

2. Anointed Waters, Frey, McCanna

122

7/2

3. Handsome Harvey Jr, Monroy, Naranjo

120

6/1

4. Cinco de Mario, Guglielmino, Wong

122

4/1

5. Apollo’s Legacy, Cedillo, Treece

120

15/1

6. I’m Not Gray, Hernandez, Hollendorfer

120

3/1

7. Southern Digs, Spikes. Powell

120

5/1

NINTH - 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance $40,000, purse $17,000

1. Elle Woods Too, Orozco, Monroe

117

4/1

2. Water Cat, Frey, Larson

121

6/1

3. Singapore Tune, Mawing, Howey

124

3/1

4. Regal Lady, Alvarado, Anderson

124

5/2

5. Band of Amber, Couton, Hollendofer

124

2/1

TENTH - 5 1/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds and upward, maiden claiming $5,000, purse $7,000

1. Ifhecouldhewood, Godoy, Beach-Orr

124

15/1

2. Manila Customer, Frey, Howey

124

10/1

3. Kat Mobile, Cedillo, Trujillo

124

7/2

4. Silver Who, Medina, Preciado

124

20/1

5. Mr. Botas, Herrera, Sanchez

121

12/1

6. Call Code Red, Orozco, DiLaura

121

8/1

7. Union Legend, Hernandez, Wong

121

9/2

8. Outlaw by Nature, Alvarado, Martin

121

6/1

9. Frisco, Herrera, Owens

121

5/2

10. Cayoke Star, Samuels, Whitehouse

124

20/1

