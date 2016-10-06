Big Fresno Fair horse racing: Exacta Kenny’s selections

The second afternoon of the meet – and the first Friday Funday – opens with two Arabian races, followed by a six-pack of mules battling it out. Not my area of expertise, so I’ll pass on the first three of the day and look for value later in the 10-race card.
I will note, however, in Race 3 that No. 2 Please Believe Me (2-1) is a win machine (15 of 22 lifetime), a perfect 2 for 2 in Fresno and enters in fine form. Feels like value if you can get near that 2-1.
▪ Best bet: Race 4, No. 2 Nightengale Miss (3-5). Look, you don’t need me to tell you this horse jumps off the page, and I should recategorize this as “most likely winner” as opposed to “best bet,” because I’d be stunned if this Jerry Hollendorfer trainee pays more than 40 cents on the dollar. But, if you’re looking for that feeling of just cashing a winner, or throwing down $20 in hopes of getting your next $8 beer paid for, this is your horse. If you want to try for some value, play a $1 trifecta of 2 over 1/3/6 ($6) and a $1 superfecta of 2 over 1/3/6 ($6).
▪ Best bet, part two: Race 7, No. 2 Indian Nate (2-1). Not in the mood to bet a 3-5 maiden? Can’t blame you. Try this 6-year-old gelding, who looks ready to fire in his first start under the care of John Martin. $10 on the head. Team him up in an exacta box with No. 4 Summer Story (6-1).
▪ Value play: Race 10, $10 win/place on No. 3 Kat Mobile (7-2). Still hanging around for the last race of the day? Impress your friends by paying for dinner out on the town after getting this one home. This 10-horse field is extremely wide open with a vulnerable favorite, so let’s take a shot with a lightly-raced horse that takes a slight drop to a level that it should thrive at.
▪ Exacta of the day: With a big, suspect field of 10 and a vulnerable favorite, let’s go back to race 10. Let’s toss that chalk (No. 9 Frisco, 5-2) and box four horses with some juicy odds. $1 exacta box, 2-3-4-7 ($12).
▪ For the ladies: I know there will be a few of you out there – OK, maybe a couple of fellas, too – that can’t change the channel when “Legally Blonde” pops on TNT once every few months. Hey, who doesn’t love Reese Witherspoon’s character? Well, if that’s you, fire $2 win/place on No. 1 Elle Woods Too (4-1) in Race 9. And don’t sleep on an exacta with No. 4 Regal Lady (5-2).
▪ Friday’s first post: 1:15 p.m. (10 races)
▪ Schedule: Live racing continues through Oct. 16 (Tuesday, Wednesday dark days)
Day 2 entries
POST TIME: 1:15 P.M. FRIDAY
FIRST - 5 1/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds, fillies and mares, purse $6,500
Horse/Jockey/Trainer
Wgt
M/L
1. Whadda QT, Spikes, Powell
124
10/1
2. Fleur Damour, Figueroa, Powell
117
4/5
3. My Charade, Rodriguez, Borg
110
6/5
4. Aimee Oakley PW, Herrera, Borg
124
10/1
5. Dartyn Kriss SWA, Lull, Powell
124
15/1
SECOND - 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and upward, maiden special weight, purse $6,300
1. IL Azeus, Lull, Powell
124
5/2
2. Lavender Love, Godoy, Powell
121
8/1
3. My Laramie, Crispin, Powell
124
7/2
4. Legacy AA, Orozco, Gonzalez
117
5/1
5. Seahawk RC, Herrera, Borg
124
2/1
6. RB Nevourland, Spikes, Borg
121
12/1
THIRD - 400 yards, 3-year-olds and upward, purse $5,100
1. Cali McGee II, Crispin, Hanford
130
20/1
2. Please Believe Me, Chaves, Beach-Orr
130
2/1
3. Cowboy Way, Godoy, Beach-Orr
130
9/5
4. Sassy Jazzy, Arriaga, Towell
130
10/1
5. Lil Sarah, Monroy, Gramlich
130
7/2
6. Penelope, Arriaga, Gramlich
130
9/2
FOURTH - 6 furlongs, 2-year-olds, maiden special weight, fillies, purse $25,000
1. Smiling Ann, Hernandez, Moger, Jr.
121
3/1
2. Nightengale Miss, Gonzalez, Hollendorfer
121
3/5
3. Aye Aye Oh, Martin, Dillenbeck
114
15/1
4. Keihl Crissia, Cedillo, Lenzini
121
20/1
5. Lizze’s Wa, Frey, Amescua
121
12/1
6. War Moccasin, Alvarado, McCarina
121
4/1
FIFTH - 5 furlongs, 3-year-olds and upward, claiming $3,200, purse $9,000
1. Jennifer Doll, Godoy, January
124
8/1
2. Red Hot Tip, Martin, Preciado
114
20/1
3. Panshir, Cedillo, DeLima
124
5/1
4. Lizzy/s Atticus, Herrera, Winick
124
8/1
5. Gusto’s Gl, Mawing, Amescua
121
3/1
6. Miss Lori, Sanchez, Wong
121
8/6
7. Pure Lucky, Samuels, Morris, Sr.
124
6/1
SIXTH - 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and upward, claiming $10,000-$9,000, purse $12,000
1. Baruch, Medina, Perez
121
6/1
2. Ali Magic, Martinez, Loma
123
12/1
3. Bart the Barrister, Guglielmino, Whiteside
124
12/1
4. Big Pebble, Alvarado, Kruljac
121
2/1
5. He’s a Dandy, Samuels, Whitehouse
124
4/1
6. Diamond Man, Monroy, Gramlich
124
20/1
7. Lucky Mark, Frey, Amescua
124
9/5
SEVENTH - 1 mile, 3-year-olds and upward, claiming $2,500, purse $7,000
1. Three Strike Rule, Mawing, Greiner
120
10/1
2. Indian Nate, Frey, Martin
120
2/1
3. The Gold Monkey, Alvarado, Wong
120
7/5
4. Summer Story, Martin, Morey
113
6/1
5. Red Globe, Martinez. Matos
120
5/1
6. Iron Joe, Herrera, Houle
120
15/1
7. Porter Boy, Medina, Castaneda
120
20/1
EIGHTH - 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $2,500, purse $7,000
1. Top Estate, Alvarado, Martin
122
9/2
2. Anointed Waters, Frey, McCanna
122
7/2
3. Handsome Harvey Jr, Monroy, Naranjo
120
6/1
4. Cinco de Mario, Guglielmino, Wong
122
4/1
5. Apollo’s Legacy, Cedillo, Treece
120
15/1
6. I’m Not Gray, Hernandez, Hollendorfer
120
3/1
7. Southern Digs, Spikes. Powell
120
5/1
NINTH - 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance $40,000, purse $17,000
1. Elle Woods Too, Orozco, Monroe
117
4/1
2. Water Cat, Frey, Larson
121
6/1
3. Singapore Tune, Mawing, Howey
124
3/1
4. Regal Lady, Alvarado, Anderson
124
5/2
5. Band of Amber, Couton, Hollendofer
124
2/1
TENTH - 5 1/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds and upward, maiden claiming $5,000, purse $7,000
1. Ifhecouldhewood, Godoy, Beach-Orr
124
15/1
2. Manila Customer, Frey, Howey
124
10/1
3. Kat Mobile, Cedillo, Trujillo
124
7/2
4. Silver Who, Medina, Preciado
124
20/1
5. Mr. Botas, Herrera, Sanchez
121
12/1
6. Call Code Red, Orozco, DiLaura
121
8/1
7. Union Legend, Hernandez, Wong
121
9/2
8. Outlaw by Nature, Alvarado, Martin
121
6/1
9. Frisco, Herrera, Owens
121
5/2
10. Cayoke Star, Samuels, Whitehouse
124
20/1
