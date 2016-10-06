Giants defeated Cubs 4-1 in 1989 NLCS to reach World Series

San Francisco Giants first baseman Will Clark is greeted at the plate by teammates Brett Butler, Jose Uribe and Pat Sheridan after his grand slam against the Cubs in the National League Championship Series on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 1989, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs manager Don Zimmer jokes, left, with San Francisco Giants manager Roger Craig before the opening game of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 1989, at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
San Francisco Giants first baseman Will Clark watches his home run off Chicago Cubs pitcher Greg Maddux in the third inning of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 1989, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs third baseman Luis Salazar, left, celebrates a single, by teammate and pitcher Mike Bielecki that drove in two runs during the second inning in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, Oct. 5, 1989, in Chicago, Ill.
Chicago Cubs Shawon Dunston, left, is out at the plate as San Francisco Giants catcher Terry Kennedy takes the throw during the third inning of Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday, Oct. 5, 1989, in Chicago.
The Chicago Cubs’ Dwight Smith, left, slides home behind San Francisco Giants catcher Kurt Manwaring during Game 2 of the NLCS on Thursday, Oct. 5, 1989, in Chicago. Smith scored on Mark Grace’s three-run double in the sixth inning as the Cubs won 9-5.
San Francisco Giants second baseman Robbie Thompson celebrates after tagging out Chicago Cubs first baseman Mark Grace during the eighth inning in the third game of the NLCS on Saturday, Oct. 7, 1989, in San Francisco. Grace tagged up at first and tried to get to second on a fly out by Andre Dawson.
San Francisco Giants catcher Terry Kennedy, right, tumbles over the Chicago Cubs’ Ryne Sandberg as Sandberg slides home during the first inning in the fourth game of the NLCS on Sunday, Oct. 8, 1989, in San Francisco. Home plate umpire Jim Quick called Sandberg safe.
Chicago Cubs first base coach Jose Martinez, center, and first base umpire Charlie Williams, center right, step in to separate Shawon Dunston (12) of the Cubs from San Francisco Giants first baseman Will Clark during the sixth inning of Sunday’s NLCS Game 4 at Candlestick Park on Oct. 8, 1989, in San Francisco. An argument erupted when Clark stepped on Dunston’s hand on a pickoff attempt.
Chicago Cubs second baseman Ryne Sandberg, front, is tagged out at third base by the San Francisco Giants’ Matt Williams during the third inning in the fifth game of the National League Championship Series on Monday, Oct. 9, 1989, in San Francisco. Sandberg was out trying to stretch a double into a triple, but drove in Jerome Walton on the play.
San Francisco Giants first baseman Will Clark unleashes a bases-loaded, two-out single in the eighth inning to provide the Giants with the winning runs in the fifth game of the National League Championship Series on Monday, Oct. 9, 1989, in San Francisco.
San Francisco Giants first baseman Will Clark leaps in joy as first base umpire Randy Marsh signals the final out of the National League Championship Series on Monday, Oct. 9, 1989, in San Francisco. The Giants beat the Cubs 3-2 to capture the series in five games and advance to the World Series. Clark was named the NLCS Most Valuable Player.
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Steve Bedrosian leaps after retiring the side in the ninth inning of the fifth game of the NLCS against the Chicago Cubs on Monday, Oct. 9, 1989, in San Francisco. Bedrosian gave up three consecutive singles and a run before retiring Ryne Sandberg on grounder to second.
San Francisco Giants pitcher Dave Dravecky, front right, holds his arm as he is helped form the pile of teammates celebrating the Giants 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs to win the NLCS at Candlestick Park on Monday, Oct. 9, 1989, in San Francisco. Dravecky, who made a comeback from cancer in his pitching arm only to break the arm earlier in the year, separated his shoulder in the celebration.
San Francisco Giants catcher Terry Kennedy, right, pours champagne over the head of teammate Steve Bedrosian as pitching coach Norm Sherry watches at left following the Giants victory over the Chicago Cubs to secure the National League pennant Monday, Oct. 9, 1989, San Francisco.
