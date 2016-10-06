Muschamp: Georgia game changed to Sunday

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said his team's home game with Georgia has been moved from Saturday night to Sunday because of Hurricane Matthew.
Muschamp announced the change Thursday night in his weekly radio show. He said kickoff is in the afternoon, although a time has not yet been figured out.
It's the second straight year weather altered a South Carolina home game: its LSU contest was shifted to Baton Rouge, Louisiana because of the fatal flooding that struck last October.
The Southeastern Conference earlier Thursday postponed the LSU-Florida game in Gainesville, Florida because of Matthew.
The South Carolina game will go off without the 100-to-200 state troopers who normally help with traffic flow after Gov. Nikki Haley said they'd be deployed to help areas affected by Matthew.
