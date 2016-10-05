NCAA facing 43 concussion lawsuits after latest filings

The NCAA is now facing 43 class-action lawsuits related to the handling of concussions by Division I football programs after 18 more were filed this week.
The complaints also name college conferences and in some cases schools. The Chicago-based law firm Edelson PC has been filing the lawsuits in batches since May.
The latest were filed Tuesday on behalf of former players from Texas A&M, UCLA, Maryland, Richmond, Idaho, South Carolina, Mississippi, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Alabama and Iowa.
On Monday, former players from Memphis, Ball State, Rutgers, Eastern Michigan and Florida A&M filed lawsuits.
The players are seeking damages for injuries they claim are the result of mishandled concussions they suffered while playing college football.
A judge in a previous case ruled one large class-action concussion lawsuit could not be filed against the NCAA.
